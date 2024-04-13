K-pop singer Park Bo-ram dies aged 30, investigation into death underway

Signal as much as Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly e-newsletter Now Hear This for the within observe on all issues music Get our Now Hear This e mail at no cost

Ok-pop singer Park Bo-ram has died unexpectedly on the age of 30.

She was at a personal gathering with two buddies on 11 April when she was discovered unconscious in a toilet, South Korean leisure web site AllKPop quoted a police assertion as saying.

Bo-ram was taken to a hospital however pronounced lifeless at 11.17pm.

Stories from native information media mentioned she was discovered unconscious at a good friend’s home. Her administration company Xanadu Leisure launched a press release saying: “Park Bo-ram all of a sudden handed away late at evening on 11 April. The entire artists and executives at Xanadu Leisure are deeply mourning the deceased with nice unhappiness. The funeral will likely be held after consulting with the bereaved household…The reason for demise is presently being investigated by the police”.

Her company has requested that the general public and media not speculate about the reason for her demise since it’s presently beneath police investigation. An post-mortem will likely be held on Saturday, the police mentioned.

South Korean singer Park Bo-ram ( Park Bo-ram Instagram )

Park turned common at 16 after she appeared on the South Korean channel Mnet’s singing actuality competitors Famous person K2 in 2010, the place she positioned within the high eight.

She then debuted as a solo singer in 2014 with the one “Stunning” and went on launch a number of different common hits like “Celepretty,” “Sorry,” “Fairly Bae,” “Dynamic Love,” and a lot of songs for the soundtrack of the vastly common Korean coming-of-age drama Reply 1988.

She has additionally collaborated with a number of Korean artists like Eric Nam, Park Kyung, Parc Jae-jung, Lil Boi and Huh Gak.

In accordance with studies, Bo-ram was in the midst of preparations for a full-length album to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of her debut, and had launched the brand new single “I Miss You” on 3 April.