‘Sasquatch Sunset’ review: Unrecognizable stars play beasts

Within the wilds of Humboldt County, Riley Keough slouches into view. You received’t acknowledge the film star. That is the brothers David Zellner and Nathan Zellner’s wordless marvel “Sasquatch Sundown,” a mix nature doc, silent comedy, survivalist tragedy and, to its 4 Bigfoot leads, an alien encounter horror present — and he or she’s enjoying one of many beasts.

Inside crepey wrinkles and wiry fur, heavy brows and grubby nails, plodding ft and gentle, pale bellies are Keough and her three co-stars, Nathan Zellner because the alpha, Jesse Eisenberg because the beta and Christophe Zajac-Denek because the youngster who sometimes suckles at Keough’s breasts. The one a part of the actors you possibly can see below the prosthetics is their pupils. As they mate and struggle and groom and sniff and fling poop and feed on no matter they’ll forage, orange globs of fresh-squeezed salmon roe dribbling down their beards with out a whiff of vainness, you’re first questioning how the performers really feel to be so seen and but not. Pure freedom, maybe? As soon as adjusted to the movie’s uncommon rhythms, your consideration refocuses on the precise primate characters, particularly Keough, the only feminine, who sometimes slumps in opposition to a tree and stares off into the gap. What’s she pondering?

The film is split into 4 seasons. The primary and longest is spring, which takes its time revealing the group’s dynamics. The sasquatch do communicate, however solely in unsubtitled Sasquatchian. “Ooough — aah!” seems to imply one thing like, “Prepared — go!”; the gibbon-esque “whoooo-ooop” appears extra emotionally complicated. Principally, we study them by finding out their actions. The alpha is egocentric and sex-obsessed. (Cinematographer Mike Gioulakis treats us to not less than a half-dozen glimpses of the limp carrot-thing at his crotch, plus, from the alpha’s personal POV, an arousing rump shot that’s only a Brazilian wax away from being in a ’90s frathouse intercourse farce.) The beta is pissed off by his limits: He can’t depend larger than 4. The kid talks to his hand as if he stumbled throughout a drive-in enjoying “The Shining,” and the hand talks again, a mystical contact that grates in opposition to the beautiful naturalism. And the feminine stares. What’s she pondering?

The rating tells us what the animals can’t articulate. After they’re content material, the music is the sort of ethereal flutes you’d hear at a day spa. Because the temper shifts, a noodling electrical guitar kicks in and the gang unconsciously assembles into poses that might be on a grunge album cowl. After they’re stoned on mushrooms, we hear spacey, wobbly clanks. (Fortunately, we’re spared the overdone comedian reduction of going inside their journey; as a substitute, we simply respect how Zellner’s hungover alpha appears much more hungover than Charles Bukowski at his backside.) At their most nervous — any time they uncover proof of mankind, though precise individuals stay unseen — the sound spirals out into jittery, squealing, inorganic jazz.

A scene from the film “Sasquatch Sundown.” (Bleecker Avenue)

People are, in fact, the aliens, a degree the Zellners underscore when the apes gawk at a logger’s spray-painted tree as if it’s the monolith from “2001.” (That film cliché is additionally overdone, however I’ll forgive it as a result of it’s so apropos.) However in any other case, the Zellners commendably refuse to saddle these Sasquatch with straightforward, lazy, apparent concepts of how they behave. What do you suppose the Sasquatch will do after they come throughout their first paved highway? I’m fairly certain that’s not the response you’ll discover right here.

But when Keough stays on her present trajectory and, many years from now, wins a lifetime achievement Oscar, I hope the Academy remembers to incorporate a clip of that scene in her reel. Later, there’s a fully wrenching second at an deserted human campsite that I don’t wish to spoil in any respect, besides to say there’s one thing resonant in her response, in a easy, nonetheless close-up that exhibits us how feeling overwhelmed and confused can, immediately, flip into rage.

Are we in search of the human within the Sasquatch? Or for the Sasquatch in us? The film works both method, however in its refusal to hew to a well-recognized plot trajectory, it holds up a mirror to our personal narcissism. Our species is used to telling tales: culture-clash fables that flip these impartial beings into pets or friends or protectors or non secular gurus. As a result of our motion pictures are inclined to comply with an arc of studying and development, we’re anticipating that these animals will share our personal exhausting willpower to grasp their environment — that in some unspecified time in the future, ultimately, they’ll evolve. There are moments whenever you’re completely satisfied that the Sasquatch are going to find one thing — fireplace, the wheel — that can put them on a path towards turning into extra like us. They don’t. They’re not us. And the film asks us to let go of the snobbery that not being us means they’re dumb.

“Sasquatch Sundown” is a cussed however playful movie that leaves an enormous footprint on the soul. Particularly once we catch on that we’ve been too dumb to know their innovations too. One of many first issues we see within the opening is all 4 Sasquatch knocking on tree trunks in unison. We’re clueless. Are they looking or one thing? By the tip, we’ve grasped that this knocking — and, extra necessary, the listening that follows — is their type of long-distance communication. Perhaps they’re in search of a buddy they’ve misplaced. Perhaps they’re simply in search of anybody who understands.