Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out After He Accused Her Of Getting Pregnant By Multiple Men During Their Marriage

Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Assortment by way of Getty Photographs

The Membership Shay Shay podcast goes viral but once more and this time it’s due to the most recent interview between host Shannon Sharpe and actor Kel Mitchell. Throughout the episode, the 45-year-old claimed that his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, cheated and obtained pregnant by a number of males throughout their marriage. He stated he selected to remain to make it work for his or her two youngsters throughout that point. The gory particulars started unfolding when Mitchell mentioned how he ended up married to his ex-wife.

“I ended up marrying my ex-wife as a result of we had one other child. We had the abortion after which we had a child… and he or she ended up telling me that the child that was aborted wasn’t mine,” he shared. “Inside that course of, you already marry inside a lie.”

When requested whether or not their marriage was the identical after that revelation, Mitchell replied, “No, that is the start. This began at first. Inside that course of and that being recognized … Now I’m on TV. I don’t have time to course of that.”

Throughout the prolonged interview, the previous Nickelodeon star additionally accused Hampton of getting pregnant throughout instances they weren’t sexually intimate and stated he as soon as caught her with a person, certainly one of her mates, in a lodge foyer.

“I obtained within the whip, went driving round, noticed her whip. I noticed it on the lodge. I’m going to the foyer, seems the dude simply got here strolling down the foyer about to go to the automobile. My automobile that she was driving,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, what’s up? Take me upstairs.’”

The final straw for Mitchell, which led to his submitting for divorce, was allegedly receiving a name from a person who stated he and Hampton wished to be collectively.

The previous couple was married between 1999 and 2005 and share two kids named Attract and Lyric. He went on to have two different kids–daughter Knowledge and son Honor–along with his present spouse, Asia Lee-Mitchell. The couple married in January 2012.

Asia Lee Mitchell and Kel Mitchell on the Los Angeles premiere of “The E-book of Clarence” held on the Academy Museum on January 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture by Tommaso Boddi/Selection by way of Getty Photographs)

Hampton isn’t happening and not using a struggle–she refuted her ex-husband’s claims by way of a TikTok video. The mom of two says his claims are “ridiculous lies” and he or she by no means cheated, not to mention obtained pregnant by different males. She’s additionally making it recognized that he’s the daddy of their kids and has DNA assessments to again that up whereas additionally accusing him of quite a few issues, together with allegedly being abusive. Hampton has used social media prior to now to make claims about Mitchell as effectively, together with that he was a deadbeat father.

“Dude, are you okay?” she stated in one of many many movies she posted in response. “That is the story that I assume he’s been telling folks, and I’m certain the story has morphed into 5 completely different males. I don’t even know. You’re attempting to get folks to not like me or assume I’m some wh-re and that can by some means change the fact of what occurred. That’s simply now it really works in any respect.”

Seeing as these two are elevating kids collectively, we hope they’re in a position to work by means of these variations. However that is fairly the mess…