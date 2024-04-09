Kelsea Ballerini Pulls Off 9 Outfit Changes for 2024 CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini could not host the 2024 CMT Awards in only one outfit.

She did not do her internet hosting duties in two, three or 4 seems to be both.

Ballerini, 30, had a powerful 9 outfit adjustments for her huge night time.

She first hit the pink carpet with boyfriend Chase Stokes sporting a scorching scorching pink David Koma costume with lace panels and a sheer skirt. She accessorized with loads of Effy jewellery so as to add further sparkle to her horny look.

Kelsea Ballerini on 2024 CMT Awards pink carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty



Ballerini floated down the pink carpet with Stokes on her arm earlier than heading inside for the present, the place she turned into her second search for the night time: a shiny mesh long-sleeve costume worn over a black bra and high-waisted briefs. She accomplished the look with pointy-toed heels that additionally had a touch of sparkle.

Kelsea Ballerini in mesh costume.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty



The “Love Me Like You Imply It” singer then went full camp with a Barbie-inspired look — that she introduced again from final yr. Ballerini revisited her Halloween costume from her gig with The Donut Store, and if it seems to be acquainted, it is as a result of it is impressed by Margot Robbie’s Barbie costume from the film when she makes it into the actual world.

Ballerini wore pink flared pants, a teeny-tiny pink vest and a white cowboy hat, similar to Barbie. She additionally accessorized with Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott jewels.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Barbie-inspired take a look at 2024 CMT Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty



Ballerini stored the outfit adjustments coming with a graphic two-piece set subsequent. She turned into a inexperienced, purple and blue sequin look with a sleeveless prime and pants that featured tons of sparkle and sheer paneling throughout.

Kelsea Ballerini at 2024 CMT Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty



Ballerini then slipped right into a buttery yellow turtleneck short-sleeve costume with dramatic shoulders. One of the best half about it, although, was the super-high — and dramatically huge — slit up her leg. The horny function allowed the musician to indicate off her metallic silver pumps.

She additionally switched up her jewellery and selected chunky drop earrings to be the focus of her monochromatic look.

Kelsea Ballerini backstage at 2024 CMT Awards.

Christopher Polk/Billboard through Getty



The CMT Music Award winner additionally stored it informal for one among her seems to be, sporting a pair of grey trousers (nonetheless with heels!) with a black T-shirt that learn, “This shirt saves lives,” a St. Jude’s Kids’s Analysis Hospital charity shirt. Ballerini has labored with St. Jude’s for years and St. Jude’s is the charitable associate of the CMT Awards. She nonetheless stored it glam, although, with Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott jewels.

Kelsea Ballerini backstage at 2024 CMT Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty



Ballerini even hit the stage to carry out, although it was pre-taped on the College of Texas Tower a couple of days upfront. So whereas technically not an outfit change on April 7, it nonetheless counts as one among her glam seems to be for her huge night time!

To sing her reimagined model of “Love Me Like You Imply It,” she wore a long-sleeve, gold sequin bodysuit over black tights. She wore her hair pulled again in a ponytail and he or she rocked the identical chunky earrings she wore together with her yellow costume.

Kelsea Ballerini acting at 2024 CMT Awards.

Hubert Vestil/Getty



Did you assume she was executed but? Nope! She additionally wore a moto-inspired look. She wore a leather-based off-the-shoulder belted coat with a miniskirt — and shorter hair! She ditched the lengthy hair she’d had earlier within the night time, as a substitute going together with her pure size, parted to at least one aspect. Once more, she amped up her look with Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott jewels.

Kelsea Ballerini at 2024 CMT Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty



For her closing look of the night, Ballerini wore a mint inexperienced feathered minidress with a plunging neckline. Her long-sleeved costume had loads of drama to cap off her night, and he or she completed her look with pointy-toed heels and Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott jewels, together with the Shiva Assertion Earrings ($98).

Kelsea Ballerini backstage at 2024 CMT Awards.

Christopher Polk/Billboard through Getty



This was Ballerini’s fourth yr in a row internet hosting the present, however her first time doing it solo. She beforehand informed PEOPLE, “It’s positively new grounds for me. However it’s my fourth yr internet hosting, so I really feel like I’ve discovered so much. And the benefit of CMTs is there’s such a lightweight vitality, so there’s not a stress that I really feel to be excellent. I simply wish to be enjoyable, honor the night time and assist folks have a very good time.”