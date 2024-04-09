How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NBA game

third Quarter Report

The Timberwolves have already got extra factors in opposition to the Lakers than they managed in complete in opposition to the Suns final Friday. The Timberwolves have jumped out to a 102-92 lead in opposition to the Lakers.

The Timberwolves got here into the recreation with some additional motivation after the defeat they have been dealt the final time these two groups confronted off. We’ll see in the event that they’re in a position to flip the script or if it’s going to simply be extra of the identical.

Who’s Taking part in

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Present Data: Minnesota 53-24, Los Angeles 45-33

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET The place: Crypto.com Enviornment — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Enviornment — Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Observe: CBS Sports activities App

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the highway to tackle the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Enviornment. The Timberwolves’ protection has solely allowed 105.8 factors per recreation this season, so the Lakers’ offense can have their work minimize out for them.

Whereas it wasn’t sufficient for a win, that Timberwolvesdefense was sufficient to reward bettors who took a threat on the low 216.5-point over/underneath. They took a 97-87 hit to the loss column by the hands of the Suns on Friday. The outcome should not come as a shock contemplating that is the fewest factors Minnesota has scored all season.

In the meantime, the Lakers waltzed into their recreation on Saturday with three straight wins… however they left with 4. They have been the clear victor by a 116-97 margin over the Cavaliers.

Anthony Davis was his regular wonderful self, dropping a double-double on 22 factors and 13 rebounds. He has been sizzling just lately, having posted 12 or extra rebounds the final 9 instances he is performed. The staff additionally bought some assist courtesy of LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 24 factors and 12 assists.

Minnesota’s loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and introduced them to 53-24. As for Los Angeles, they’ve been performing extremely properly just lately as they’ve gained 9 of their final ten contests, which offered an enormous bump to their 45-33 report this season.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the percentages on Sunday, because the specialists suppose they’re headed for a loss. Anybody considering of taking them in opposition to the unfold ought to maintain this in thoughts: the staff hasn’t lined the final 3 times they’ve performed Los Angeles.

The Timberwolves got here up brief in opposition to the Lakers when the groups final performed again in March, falling 120-109. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is historical past doomed to repeat itself? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2-point favourite in opposition to Minnesota, in response to the newest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved in opposition to the Lakers barely, as the sport opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favourite.

The over/underneath is 220 factors.

Collection Historical past

Minnesota has gained 6 out of their final 10 video games in opposition to Los Angeles.