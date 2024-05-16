Knicks vs. Pacers odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA playoff picks, Game 5 best bets from proven model

The No. 2 seed New York Knicks are internet hosting the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers in Recreation 5 of the Jap Convention Semifinals on Tuesday. On this 2024 NBA playoffs sequence, the house crew has taken care of enterprise, successful all 4 matchups. These groups performed 3 times through the common season, and the Pacers received the season sequence 2-1. Ahead OG Anunoby (hamstring) is out for the Knicks. Tyrese Haliburton (again/ankle) is listed as questionable for Indiana.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York. The Knicks are 2-point favorites within the newest Pacers vs. Knicks odds through SportsLine consensus. The over/beneath for complete factors is 217. Earlier than making any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, you will need to see the NBA predictions and betting recommendation from the confirmed pc mannequin at SportsLine.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Pacers vs. Knicks and simply locked in its NBA playoff predictions. Listed below are a number of NBA betting strains for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Knicks vs. Pacers unfold: New York -2

Knicks vs. Pacers over/beneath: 217 factors

Knicks vs. Pacers cash line: New York -126, Indiana +106

IND: The Pacers have hit the 4Q Beneath in 45 of their final 66 video games.

NY: The Knicks are 49-42 towards the unfold this season.

Why the Knicks can cowl

Guard Jalen Brunson has been a high-level participant for New York all season lengthy. Brunson has a clear jumper with a knack for drawing contact. His imaginative and prescient is excellent to get his teammates concerned. The Villanova product leads the crew in scoring (32.9) and assists (7.6) within the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Recreation 3, Brunson totaled 26 factors and 6 assists.

Guard Donte DiVincenzo offers the Knicks a easy perimeter asset who can put the ball on the ground to assault the rim. The 27-year-old will get out in transition and owns a excessive basketball IQ. He averages 16.7 factors, 3.7 rebounds and a pair of.7 assists per sport within the postseason. He is tallied 25 or extra factors in three matchups this sequence. In Recreation 3, DiVincenzo dropped 35 factors, three rebounds and went 7-of-11 from downtown. See which crew to choose right here.

Why the Pacers can cowl

Middle Myles Turner is a prolonged and athletic participant within the frontcourt. Turner hovers across the basket to swat away pictures but in addition has a clear jumper to stretch the ground. The Texas product averages 17.8 factors, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per sport within the 2024 NBA Playoffs. On Might 10, Turner totaled 21 factors and 10 rebounds.

Ahead Obi Toppin is an athletic difference-maker off the bench. Toppin’s verticality is subsequent degree to soar excessive for dunks, and he excels out in transition. The Dayton product is placing up 12.2 factors and 4.6 rebounds per contest within the playoffs. He is scored 12-plus factors in three of the 4 video games this sequence, together with in Recreation 4 when Toppin had 14 factors and two assists. See which crew to choose right here.

