Know where to watch live streaming and telecast in India

Just lately-crowned La Liga champions Actual Madrid will probably be up in opposition to German outfit Borussia Dortmund within the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 remaining on the Wembley Stadium in London, England within the wee hours of Sunday.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Actual Madrid UCL remaining begins at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday and will probably be reside streamed and telecast reside in India.

Actual Madrid are 14-time UEFA Champions League winners and by far probably the most profitable group within the competitors. The Spanish aspect lifted the trophy most not too long ago in 2022. This will even be Actual’s seventeenth document look within the remaining of this soccer competitors.

It has been a profitable season for Los Blancos who’ve regained the Spanish league title from arch-rivals Barcelona. They gained 29 of their 38 video games within the La Liga this season, shedding solely as soon as.

Carlo Ancelotti’s aspect needed to dig deep to beat Bayern Munich 4-3 within the UCL semi-finals. Earlier, Actual Madrid additionally bought the higher of defending champions Manchester Metropolis on penalties after the 2 sides completed the two-legged quarter-finals tied at 4-all.

Borussia Dortmund have endured a blended season. They completed a disappointing fifth within the Bundesliga however discover themselves in Europe’s greatest sport on the again of spirited performances within the UCL.

Dortmund secured a 5-4 mixture win over Atletico Madrid within the quarter-finals earlier than knocking out French outfit Paris Saint-Germain within the final 4. The German group gained 2-0 on mixture after securing 1-0 wins each house and away.

This would be the third Champions League remaining look for the German aspect, who lifted the trophy in 1997.

It is going to be the fifteenth head-to-head assembly between Borussia Dortmund and Actual Madrid. Dortmund have solely been in a position to win three whereas Los Blacos have tasted victory six occasions. The remaining 5 have led to attracts.

The 2 sides final confronted one another within the Champions League in 2017-18 with Actual Madrid profitable each video games within the group stage.

The place to look at Borussia Dortmund vs Actual Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 remaining reside in India

Dwell streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Actual Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 remaining will probably be on SonyLiv. The BVB vs Actual UCL remaining will probably be telecast reside on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.