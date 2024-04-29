News
Korey Cunningham found dead in his New Jersey home
Korey Cunningham, an offensive lineman who performed for 3 NFL groups throughout a five-year profession, has died. He was 28.
Police mentioned Cunningham was discovered useless Thursday in his Clifton, New Jersey, house. Officers had gone to the house after a member of the family reported they may not contact Cunningham.
The reason for loss of life stays underneath investigation. Police mentioned there was no proof of foul play.
Cunningham, who performed on the College of Cincinnati, was a seventh-round draft choose of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. After one season in Arizona, he then spent components of two seasons with the New England Patriots.
He joined the New York Giants in 2021, and was with the workforce for 2 years.
Cunningham didn’t play within the NFL in 2023.
