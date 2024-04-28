Cincinnati Football Mourns the Loss of Korey Cunningham

CINCINNATI – Former Cincinnati soccer crew captain and NFL veteran Korey Cunningham handed away earlier this week on the age of 28.



The Montevallo, Ala. native was a member of the Bearcats soccer program from 2013 to 2017, beginning his closing two years on the offensive line. Along with serving as a crew captain, he collected All-AAC Second Crew accolades in 2017 and performed within the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl postseason all-star sport.



Cunningham was a seventh-round draft choose by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He performed 31 video games over 5 seasons within the NFL with the Cardinals, New England Patriots and the New York Giants.



He graduated from UC in 2017, incomes a level in well being schooling with a focus in train health.



Assertion from Cincinnati Athletics and Bearcats Soccer

The Cincinnati Athletics Division and soccer household are heartbroken on the information of the passing of Korey Cunningham. Korey was a crew captain with an unbelievable work ethic and an infectious persona. He can be sorely missed, and our ideas are together with his household, mates and teammates throughout this time.

