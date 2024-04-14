Lakers’ LeBron James Reacts to Drake’s Alleged Diss Track Mentioning Kendrick Lamar | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Connect with us

Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Drake's Alleged Diss Track Mentioning Kendrick Lamar

Published

6 mins ago

on

By

Joe Murphy/NBAE by way of Getty Photos

LeBron James has weighed in on the leak of a diss observe allegedly produced by Drake.

“Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Greatest!” James wrote Saturday on X.

LeBron James @KingJames

🦉🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

LeBron James @KingJames

Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sport

The audio of a diss track titled “Drop and Give Me 50,” shared Saturday on social media, mentions Lamar alongside different artists together with The Weeknd and Rick Ross.

The observe additionally calls out Future and Metro Boomin, who launched a brand new album Friday.

The tune samples the 1995 tune “Get Cash” by Junior M.A.F.I.A., per XXL.

The leak has sparked debate over whether or not the observe was generated by synthetic intelligence.

AI-generated Drake songs have gained recognition up to now, such because the 2023 AI observe “Coronary heart on my Sleeve,” which additionally featured a portrayal of The Weeknd. The tune was finally faraway from streaming companies and banned from Grammy eligibility.

James appears to be a fan of the brand new observe both method, even when he might have to attend for affirmation of its legitimacy.

