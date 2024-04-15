Unconfirmed Drake Diss Track Against Kendrick Lamar Surfaces

An unconfirmed Drake diss observe aimed toward Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and The Weeknd has popped up on social media.

On Saturday (April 13), audio of an unconfirmed Drake diss observe taking photographs at Kendrick Lamar and lots of others surfaced on social media. The music has left followers believing it is the true factor, however many others assume it is generated by Synthetic Intelligence. Drizzy blasts his rap rivals Okay-Dot, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and The Weeknd. The music incorporates a pattern of Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s 1995 traditional music “Get Cash.”

In a single verse aimed toward Kendrick, Drake raps, “Maroon 5 want a verse, you higher make it witty/Then we’d like a verse for the Swifties/Prime say drop, you higher drop and provides ’em 50/Pipsqueak pipe down, you ain’t in no Massive 3/SZA obtained you wiped down/Travis [Scott] obtained you wiped down/[21] Savage obtained you wiped down/Like your label boy, you Interscope proper now.”

In one other acidic verse, The Weeknd catches a stray. The alleged Drake spits, “Declare the 6 and boys ain’t even come from it/And once you boys obtained wealthy you needed to run from it/Money blowin’ Abel bread, out right here trickin’/S**t we do for b***hes he doing for n***as.”

Drake additionally lyrically slaps Younger Metro in a single lyric that goes, “I get extra love within the metropolis that you simply’re from, n***a/Metro, shut yo h*e a*s up and make some drums, n***a.”

He additionally blasts Future, rapping, “I may by no means be no one primary fan/Your first primary needed to put it in your hand/You p***ies can’t get booked outdoors America for nan/I am out in Tokyo as a result of I am massive in Japan.”

Once more, the alleged Drake diss observe, which could be seen under, might be A.I.-generated and will not be the true factor.

XXL has reached out to Drake’s staff for remark.

Learn Extra: Eyes Are on Drake After J. Cole Concedes Kendrick Lamar Battle

It Seems The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky are Dissing Drake Too

This unconfirmed Drake diss observe comes after The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky delivered subliminals on the 6 God. They did so on Future and Metro Boomin’s latest songs “All to Myself” and “Present of Palms,” respectively. Each tracks seem on Future’s and Younger Metro’s second joint album, We Nonetheless Do not Belief You, which dropped on Friday (April 12).

Drake and The Weeknd have had grievances up to now, that are believed to have originated from Abel’s refusal to signal with OVO, regardless of Drizzy’s preliminary help. A$AP Rocky and Drake have not too long ago been participating in lyrical battles. Rocky’s verse in a current music could also be seen as a response to Drake’s diss of Rocky’s girlfriend, Rihanna, in his 2023 observe “Concern of Heights.”

Hearken to the unconfirmed Drake diss observe in opposition to Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin and extra under.

