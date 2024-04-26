Former NFL player Merril Hoge not impressed by Drake Maye: ‘He’s marginal at best’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Merril Hoge directed some sharply pointed criticism towards NFL Draft prospect Drake Maye.

Whereas Maye is broadly projected to listen to his identify referred to as in some unspecified time in the future throughout the first ten picks Thursday evening, Hoge will not be bought on the quarterback’s capability to play at a excessive stage as soon as he reaches the NFL.

“He’s marginal at greatest,” Hoge mentioned throughout a current look on New England sports activities radio station WEEI.

Hoge pointed to Maye’s inconsistent play throughout his time at North Carolina, suggesting it might be one of many causes the quarterback won’t excel within the NFL.

“Inconsistency alone, the inconsistency in throwing the soccer and processing, that’s simply a number of the issues,” Hoge added. “There’s a complete litany of issues you must right.”

The New England Patriots maintain the third general choose on this yr’s draft, and Maye has been linked to the crew.

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated reported that the Patriots hosted Maye for a pre-draft go to. The crew additionally met with Maye on the NFL Scouting Mix in Indianapolis and despatched representatives to his professional day in Chapel Hill.

Hoge additionally asserted his perception that whereas sure points of a participant’s sport will be improved on the NFL stage, coaches will be unable to rework Maye right into a extra constant and extra correct passer.

“You may dial it in slightly bit,” Hoge mentioned. “However in case you’re not an correct passer, you’re an inconsistent passer — that’s going to be magnified within the Nationwide Soccer League.”

Hoge additionally strongly disagreed with the comparisons some have drawn between Maye and two-time Professional Bowl quarterback Josh Allen.

“He isn’t even near Josh Allen,” Hoge mentioned. “I see nothing about Josh Allen. … There’s nothing, like nothing, however that’s what individuals are going to anticipate.”

This isn’t the primary time Hoge has criticized Maye. Earlier this month, he issued a stern warning to any entrance workplace considering utilizing a prime choose on the previous Tar Heels signal-caller.

“Drake Maye is the type of participant that may get you fired,” Hoge instructed WCCO radio. “Particularly in case you draft him within the prime 5 or prime three. He’s going to get you fired.”

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels , Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix spherical out the record of prime quarterback prospects on this yr’s draft class.

Williams is the overwhelming favourite to change into the primary participant chosen Thursday evening. However Hoge can be not a believer in Williams. The Chicago Bears maintain the highest general choose tonight.

“The one factor that’s clear, he isn’t particular,” Hoge mentioned on NBC Sports Chicago in February. “He isn’t one thing distinctive like a Patrick Mahomes. And I hope the Bears do not assume, ‘Effectively let’s attempt to make up for our mistake after we handed up Patrick Mahomes and go get the Patrick Mahomes.’ The child will not be Patrick Mahomes. Ain’t even remotely near that.”

The primary spherical of the 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds happen Friday, and rounds 4 by way of seven occur Saturday.

