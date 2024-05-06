Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Son and Richarlison hit back

Liverpool lastly discovered some kind in a 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in much-loved supervisor Juergen Klopp’s penultimate sport at Anfield.

Strikes from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott pushed Klopp’s males inside 5 factors of leaders Arsenal within the desk with two video games remaining, and 4 factors behind holders Manchester Metropolis, who’ve a sport in hand over each.

Liverpool talisman Salah headed dwelling his 18th league objective of the season within the sixteenth minute earlier than Robertson doubled their lead with a tap-in simply earlier than halftime. Gakpo headed in Elliott’s cross within the fiftieth, then the midfielder bagged his personal with a rocket from 20 yards out that curled into the highest nook.

Richarlison and Son Heung-min pulled two again to make for a full of life ending, however a comeback was not on the playing cards for Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs who’re fifth within the desk.

18:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

If this was Liverpool’s final nice sport beneath Jurgen Klopp, it advised the story of his thrilling period. By Richard Jolly, at Anfield:

If this was Liverpool’s final nice sport beneath Jurgen Klopp, it advised a narrative

Full-time: Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Postecoglou embraces Klopp on the full-time whistle.

What now for the Spurs supervisor? He doesn’t appear to be getting a tune out of any of his gamers, besides maybe Richarlison off the bench. The highest 4 is sort of out of attain, with Tottenham nonetheless seven factors behind Aston Villa with just one sport in hand.

There’s an terrible lot for Tottenham to enhance this summer time.

Ange Postecoglou is struggling to get something out of his gamers (EPA)

Full-time: Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

An entertaining sport ends with Darwin Nunez lacking a one-on-one as Vicario rushes out to make the save. Liverpool actually may have scored extra objectives however they received’t thoughts an excessive amount of. A giant, convincing win.

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

90+7 min: On Sky Sports activities, Gary Neville names Harvey Elliott as man of the match, and I can’t disagree. He was unbelievable at the moment.

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

90+5 min: Nunez breaks on the counter and tries to sq. for an unmarked Gakpo within the field, however Van de Ven speeds again to intercept the cross. A second later an virtually similar state of affairs sees Salah rating, however Nunez was offside within the build-up and the objective is dominated out.

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

90+2 min: Seven minutes shall be added on. Alexander-Arnold is booked for time losing.

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

90 min: Spurs are persevering with to chase a 3rd objective however it’s not trying very doubtless now that Liverpool are genuinely alarmed. The scoreline might be a little bit flattering to Tottenham.

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

86 min: Salah slips in Dominik Szoboszlai operating into the field, however the sub’s low shot goes huge.

On the different finish, Richarlison escapes Virgil van Dijk’s consideration and will get his shot away however it’s nicely saved by Alisson, and Gomez does simply sufficient to place off Johnson going for the rebound on the far publish.

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

83 min: Nearly an unimaginable objective by Trent Alexander-Arnold! He cuts out a cross on the midway line and instantly fires at objective, catching out a back-pedalling Vicario, however it sails simply over the objective. Such a intelligent effort.

Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham

18:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

81 min: Salah appeals for a penalty after a Skipp tug, and may need acquired one had he not been offside.

GOAL! Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham (Son, 77)

18:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

Now then. Skipp fires the ball into the centre of the Liverpool field and Richarlison receives it along with his again to objective, earlier than laying it on for Son to fireside dwelling a second objective.

Nonetheless quarter-hour, no less than, for some unlikely late drama at Anfield.

Liverpool 4-1 Tottenham

18:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

75 min: Liverpool make two modifications as Diaz and Mac Allister are changed by Nunez and Gravenberch. Spurs exchange Sarr with Lo Celso.

GOAL! Liverpool 4-1 Tottenham (Richarlison, 72)

18:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spurs have one again and it’s a very good objective. Brennan Johnson is ready free down the best and he drills an correct low cross for Richarlison, who steers it first-time previous Alisson and into the Liverpool web.

Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham

17:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

69 min: Liverpool have barely taken their foot off the gasoline and Spurs take the possibility to comes forwards, however Son’s cross from the left doesn’t discover a teammate.

Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham

17:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

66 min: Richarlison is miles offside however the assistant does that foolish factor of protecting his flag down, so Spurs undergo the motions of crossing the ball for captain Son to have his point-blank shot saved by Alisson. Solely then does the flag go up.

Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham

17:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

64 min: Bajcetic – making his first look since September – and Gomez are on for Robertson and Endo. A giant applause for the Spanish teenager.

Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham

17:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

62 min: Yves Bissouma is booked for a foolish foul. The subs are on – Maddison,Richarlison and Skipp – however the sport is gone, and Spurs have utterly misplaced their heads right here.

GOAL! Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham (Elliott, 60)

17:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

What a objective! Harvey Elliott has been glorious all sport and now he will get his reward, curling a superb effort into the highest nook.

Harvey Elliott fires dwelling Liverpool’s fourth objective (Liverpool FC by way of Getty Photographs)

Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham

17:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

56 min: Spurs are making ready modifications. It appears to be like like James Maddison, Richarlison and Oliver Skipp are the gamers getting dressed on the touchline.

Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham

17:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

53 min: Tottenham have livened up for the reason that third objective, with Son virtually tricking his means into an excellent capturing place earlier than being tackled by Quansah.

GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham (Gakpo, 50)

17:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

There’s the third! Harvey Elliott pinches the ball from a dawdling Emerson Royal and drives down the best. He checks again on to his left foot and crosses superbly for the arrival Gakpo, who beats Romero within the air and floats a header previous Vicario.

Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

17:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

47 min: Liverpool are straight again on to the entrance foot, with Trent Alexander-Arnold venturing into the field and fizzing in a cross which Spurs handle to scrap clear.

Second half! Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

17:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

We’re again beneath means at Anfield.

Half-time: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

17:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Replays at half-time confirmed two Spurs defenders, Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal, sq. as much as each other as they walked off the pitch in direction of the dressing room.

Roy Keane tells Sky Sports activities he likes to see that zeal however that “they should present that aggression of their defending”.

Half-time: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

17:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

A really snug 45 minutes for Liverpool, who lead by two due to Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, and will simply have scored one or two extra. Tottenham look completely shot.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham (Robertson, 45)

17:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lastly, it’s there! Mo Salah fires in a close-range shot which Vicario spills, and there’s Robertson arriving to faucet dwelling the rebound.

Andrew Robertson celebrates scoring for Liverpool (AP)

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

17:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

43 min: Pape Matar Sarr is booked for blocking a free-kick, which was fairly useless, and Paul Tierney was unimpressed.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

17:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

40 min: Alexander-Arnold is concerned once more, this time capturing after Romero had given away the ball in his personal field. Elliott unfold it proper for the arrival full-back however the shot went over the bar.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

17:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

37 min: Alexander-Arnold chips the ball to the far publish the place Luis Diaz tries a spectacular volleyed scissor-kick, however it sails huge. Liverpool are throughout Spurs proper now.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

17:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

34 min: Liverpool are taking part in the ball across the Spurs field as they probe for that second objective, which feels prefer it’s coming. Romero blocks a Robertson shot along with his head, though a number of Crimson arms attraction in useless for handball.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

17:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

30 min: Anfield screams for a penalty for a visit within the field on Gakpo by Van de Ven. It appeared like one, however the replay means that maybe there wasn’t a lot contact and Gakpo made a whole lot of it.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

17:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

27 min: Mac Allister passes the ball in direction of Luis Diaz on the left wing however it runs off the pitch earlier than the Colombian winger can get there. This sport has misplaced its rhythm a little bit bit up to now couple of minutes.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

16:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

25 min: Cristian Romero lumps a ball forwards and it runs by means of for Alisson to choose up. Spurs are, as soon as once more, struggling to make their mark on a Premier League match.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

16:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

23 min: Vicario comes out and collects a Robertson nook after being swarmed by Liverpool gamers – higher by the Spurs goalkeeper after a little bit of a nothing try to save lots of Salah’s header.

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

16:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

19 min: Trent Alexander-Arnold tries to get on the tip of a throughball however can’t fairly attain it earlier than it runs off the pitch.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham (Salah, 16)

16:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

And there it’s! Gakpo dribbles in from the best and clips a intelligent cross to the again publish, the place Salah arrives to go dwelling previous a weak Vicario save.

It had been coming.

Mohamed Salah heads Liverpool in entrance (Liverpool FC by way of Getty Photographs)

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham

16:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

13 min: One other second for Salah, who hits the publish this time from shut vary, though the flag then goes up.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham

16:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

11 min: The full of life begin to the sport has cooled a little bit bit as everybody catches their breath within the Merseyside sunshine. Tottenham had been very optimistic within the preliminary minutes however it looks as if Liverpool have discovered their ft within the match now.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham

16:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

8 min: A few large probabilities for Liverpool! It’s all coming by means of Mohamed Salah on the best aspect. His first probability is a dinked cross which clips the bar and virtually results in the web. A second later he’s driving into the field once more and Vicario has to save lots of along with his legs, earlier than Romero will get again on to the road to clear away Elliott’s rebound.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham

16:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

5 min: Andrew Robertson pinches the ball on the left wing and steams in direction of the byline. He crosses into the centre however it’s too near Vicario, who catches simply.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham

16:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

3 min: The ball bounces out to Yves Bissouma on the sting of the field, who blazes over the bar.

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham

16:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: A shiny begin by Spurs, who win a nook, after which win a free-kick on the left aspect of the pitch contained in the attacking third after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s little journey on Son Heung-min. Pedro Porro will ship in James Maddison’s absense.

Kick-off! Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham

16:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s a cracking ambiance as they get beneath means. Spurs are shortly on the ball making an attempt to make a quick begin.

Liverpool v Tottenham

16:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s, unsurprisingly, a rousing rendition of You’ll By no means Stroll Alone in what’s Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate Anfield fixture. On the pitch, Virgil van Dijk offers a closing pep-talk to his teammates in a huddle.

Liverpool v Tottenham line-ups

16:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of how the 2 groups line-up this afternoon at Anfield. James Maddison is once more neglected of the beginning XI for Spurs as Ange Postecoglou searches for the best mixture in midfield. Jurgen Klopp names a robust aspect as he appears to be like for a optimistic end to a disappointing closing marketing campaign.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Emerson, Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

16:20 , Jamie Braidwood

We must always see objectives at the moment: Liverpool have stored one clear sheet of their final 14 within the Premier League, whereas Tottenham have solely stored two clear sheets of their final 25.

Liverpool have conceded the opening objective in 16 Premier League video games this season however Tottenham are normally sluggish starters. Since January, 80 per cent of their objectives have been scored within the second half.

(PA Wire)

16:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tottenham haven’t misplaced 4 Premier League video games in a row in virtually 20 years – once they misplaced six in a row initially of the 2004/05 season.

Defeats to Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea means the stress is on as Ange Postecoglou’s aspect journey to Anfield.

Spurs additionally misplaced three in a row earlier this season. Following that 4-1 defeat at Chelsea, they misplaced to Wolves and Aston Villa earlier than drawing 3-3 towards Man Metropolis.

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Son Heung-min has scored in every of his final 4 Premier League appearances towards Liverpool.

He may match Jamie Vardy if he scores at the moment, who’s the one participant in Premier League historical past to have scored in 5 consecutive Premier League matches towards the Reds.

Son, in the meantime, is making his three hundredth Premier League sport at the moment and solely Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane have made extra for Spurs.

(Getty Photographs)

Premier League outcomes

16:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s full-time on the Amex Stadium and Stamford Bridge this afternoon, the place each Brighton and Chelsea have earned dwelling wins.

That’s a blow for Aston Villa as they chase Champions League soccer, though they nonetheless have a seven-point cushion from Tottenham having performed two video games extra, and they’ll hope Liverpool can dent Spurs’ chase this afternoon.

As for West Ham, the writing could have been on the wall for David Moyes already however this end result will solely strengthen the view that he ought to transfer on on the finish of the season.

Chelsea 5-0 West Ham United

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Aston Villa

Nicolas Jackson, left, scored twice for Chelsea (Getty Photographs)

Joao Pedro scores the rebound after Robin Olsen had saved his penalty (Motion Photographs by way of Reuters)

15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham are attempting to finish a league double over Liverpool for the primary time since 2010/11.

That’s after Spurs handed Liverpool their first defeat of the season in extremely controversial circumstances again in September, as Luis Diaz’s objective was incorrectly dominated offside by VAR and a last-minute Joel Matip personal objective handed Ange Postecoglou’s aspect victory over the nine-men guests.

Tottenham have received simply as soon as of their earlier 29 visits to Anfield, which was a 2-0 win on the ultimate day of the season in Could 2011.

(Getty Photographs)

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is match to begin at Anfield, whereas Mohamed Salah is again within the beginning line-up. Conor Bradley returns to the bench.

Totteham begin with out James Maddison once more, with the England worldwide on the bench. Ange Postecoglou makes one change from the defeat towards Chelsea, with Rodrigo Bentacur changing Richarlison.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Emerson, Bissouma, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

15:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Postecoglou believes he nonetheless has the “assist” of the Tottenham board and believes the membership have “purchased into my imaginative and prescient”.

“It’s not about persistence, it’s about perception that I have to maintain working and taking us ahead in a fashion that there’s perception within the membership that they need to proceed to assist my imaginative and prescient,” he stated.

“I’m not going to do it alone, that’s for certain. I by no means have. Wherever I’ve been, I’ve had nice assist and proper now I’ve all of the assist I would like.”

Ange Postecoglou retains rock-solid perception that his strategies can finish Tottenham’s trophy drought (PA Wire)

14:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou insists he nonetheless believes Tottenham are getting in the best path regardless of a run of three defeats in a row.

“Will we be prepared in 12 months’ time? That’s the problem I’ve acquired,” he stated.

“What I maintain making an attempt to emphasize is that for a membership like this, wherever you suppose you might be in your rebuilding cycle, you must try to win one thing yearly. That’s a part of the duty.

“I can’t sit right here and say we’re going to complete fourth, fifth, sixth after which within the third or fourth yr we’re going to win one thing. I’m not constructed that means.

“I wish to win issues on a regular basis. We begin subsequent yr making an attempt to have success, however the underlying factor is progress. We’ve acquired to have progress.

“Perception is the phrase. I would like individuals to imagine we might be profitable.”

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp insisted any stress with Mohamed Salah is over because the Liverpool supervisor dismissed their touchline bust-up at West Ham as “a non-story”.

He added: “If we wouldn’t know one another for that lengthy I don’t know the way we might cope with it however we all know one another for that lengthy and respect one another.”

Salah will enter the final yr of his contract in the summertime and Liverpool count on the Egyptian to remain, experiences Richard Jolly.

Whereas Klopp won’t be concerned within the determination, Klopp stated: “Mo as a participant is unimaginable and I don’t suppose I ought to discuss that.

“Different individuals will resolve that, particularly Mo, I don’t have any indicators it won’t be like that. I simply attempt to put together the premise for the long run.”

(Getty Photographs)

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp took a parting shot at TNT Sports activities by declaring that he won’t ever watch the channel once more sooner or later and advised them to take away him from their listing of subscribers.

The Liverpool supervisor joked that Amnesty Worldwide ought to become involved as a result of he believes scheduling their video games at 12.30pm on a Saturday is against the law and claimed his aspect have had the quickest turnaround of matches within the world sport.

Klopp was lengthy a critic of BT Sport – TNT’s predecessor – for repeatedly scheduling Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick-off slot and highlighted their latest run of fixtures, from a Thursday away sport in Atalanta to a Sunday match at Fulham, a Wednesday night time Merseyside derby and the primary sport on Saturday, once they drew 2-2 at West Ham to in impact finish their title problem.

Jurgen Klopp vows by no means to look at TNT Sports activities once more in parting shot at broadcaster

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Newest Premier League updates

The Premier League is heading for a traditional title race, with Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal set for an exhilarating battle as we enter the ultimate weeks of the season.

However what was shaping as much as be a three-way race for the title is now down to 2 challengers. Liverpool dropped factors for the fourth time in 5 Premier League video games as they had been held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham, after a 2-0 defeat at Everton all however eradicated Jurgen Klopp’s from the title race.

It means Arsenal are the closest challengers to Metropolis’s crown and Mikel Arteta’s aspect took a giant step to securing a primary Premier League title in 20 years as they held on to say an important 3-2 win at Tottenham in a chaotic north London derby. A 3-0 win over Bournemouth maintained their profitable run because the Gunners stayed prime.

However the champions have one other sport in hand after Erling Haaland scored 4 in a 5-1 win towards Wolves on Saturday, as Guardiola’s aspect purpose to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has by no means been achieved within the historical past of English soccer, and the title remains to be of their palms.

So, with three weeks to go, which crew has the most effective fixtures and who has the toughest run of video games to finish the season? Right here’s the place the title may very well be received and misplaced…

Premier League title race: Who has the most effective fixtures within the run-in?

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Can Tottenham qualify for the Champions League?

Aston Villa may very well be 10 factors away from Spurs within the race for the top-four, the ultimate Champions League place with Arsenal, Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool already securing their spots.

That’s if Unai Emery’s aspect beat Brighton away from dwelling this afternoon. It could give Villa 70 factors from 36 video games play. They then host Liverpool subsequent Monday, earlier than dealing with Crystal Palace away on the ultimate day of the season.

After three defeats in a row to Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea, the utmost Spurs can get this season is 72 factors – and that’s in the event that they win their remaining video games of the season.

After dealing with Liverpool at Anfield, Tottenham host Burnley and Manchester Metropolis after which journey to Sheffield United on the ultimate day. Villa are within the driving seat, that’s for certain.

11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Even with a microphone in entrance of him, Ange Postecoglou was barely audible because the Tottenham supervisor slumped into the press convention room at Stamford Bridge and took duty for his aspect’s third defeat in a row. “I really feel like we’ve misplaced a little bit of perception and conviction in our soccer and that’s on me to vary that,” Postecoglou mumbled, head bowed. “We had been nowhere close to adequate.”

It was common to see the Australian so despondent following a defeat. Slightly, what felt important from this 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, apart from how lacklustre Tottenham had been, was how offended Postecoglou had been on the touchline. The Spurs boss seethed at his gamers and his frustrations boiled over throughout his spherical of post-match TV interviews when pressed on why his crew weren’t responding to his directions. “Come on, mate, we didn’t play nicely,” Postecoglou snapped. “What would you like, for me to put in writing you a file on the place it went flawed?”

Nicely, possibly. There’s actually lots to fill it with, given Tottenham’s present kind and their propensity to concede objectives from set items, with 22 now within the Premier League this season, the third-most behind Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest. Postecoglou’s post-match press convention lasted lower than three minutes, throughout which he nonetheless discovered the time to query Tottenham’s mindset, perspective, the boldness of his midfield, and the effectiveness of his personal messaging. In equity, Postecoglou had warned that Spurs have “much more vital points” than defending set items and he didn’t hesitate to put them out on the desk.

Tottenham face take a look at of religion in Angeball as ‘greater subject’ revealed

10:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp was standing in a part of his legacy as his ideas turned to a different side of it. Now, the off-field choices are being taken by others. “I simply attempt to present the premise for the long run,” he stated. Liverpool’s deluxe coaching floor is a part of it. So is the crew that he has reshaped within the final couple of years. There’s an added aspect of uncertainty along with his imminent departure, the chance that his aspect shall be damaged up. However Klopp is assured that Liverpool 2.0 won’t die, that the venture will proceed with out its architect.

“The premise we created is basically good and that was the job, I believed,” he stated. “Liverpool 2.0 doesn’t finish with me. It’s simply the brand new Liverpool. It’s simply the beginning. They will make the subsequent steps.” This season has been a leap ahead. Qualification for the Champions League had lengthy appeared a formality however grew to become a mathematical certainty on Thursday. “It’s an achievement,” Klopp stated. “Does it really feel for everybody like that? Perhaps not.”

Match preview by Richard Jolly

Jurgen Klopp reveals precisely how Liverpool are arrange for fulfillment as soon as he’s gone

10:10 , Jamie Braidwood

“I like the problem,” says defiant Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou is relishing the problem at Tottenham and stays unwavering in his perception that he can convey success to the membership.

Spurs journey to Anfield on Sunday desperate to keep away from 4 consecutive defeats after a rocky interval beneath the Australian.

Postecoglou was extraordinarily animated throughout Thursday’s loss at Chelsea however mirrored on the duty at hand with a way of calm and confidence earlier than the journey to Liverpool.

“When issues are operating easily, it’s virtually like ‘what the hell am I doing right here?’ You need the problem. That’s the place all of us get examined,” Postecoglou stated.

“I like that side of it and I’ve had it in each job I’ve had. After I say I adore it, it’s normally I adore it after I come out the opposite aspect. Not after I’m going by means of it.

“On the similar time, what an incredible problem. It was at all times going to return and it’ll nonetheless come. I’m speaking about success. Think about the scrutiny and the stress we’ll be beneath once we’re on the cusp of success at this membership?

“Are you able to think about the questioning that can come round then concerning the historical past of this membership and the way it falls on the closing hurdle? You’ve acquired to embrace that. That’s at all times going to be there. Nothing’s going to run easily.

“I do, I like this problem as a result of because of this I do what I do. It’s as much as me. Like I stated after the Chelsea sport, the duty lies with me.”

(PA Wire)

10:07 , Jamie Braidwood

“Stress is off” for Liverpool, Klopp admits

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp accepts the stress is now off after dropping out of the title race and he needs his gamers to take pleasure in their closing three video games with him.

Klopp, who leaves on the finish of the season, believes his aspect won’t overtake rivals Arsenal or Manchester Metropolis within the Premier League.

“The stress is off now,” he stated. “That’s finished. It could be actually cool if we may play actually good soccer once more as a result of clearly we had been very tense in the previous couple of weeks.

“For some time we clearly appeared like we are able to go all the best way. Or no less than keep within the race for longer, which was positively potential (however) for various causes that didn’t work out.

“In all probability third place within the league behind two groups who do very well they usually go all the best way, that’s the way it appears to be like proper now.

“I do know mathematically there’s nonetheless an opportunity; it isn’t over but, I do know that however it appears to be like prefer it.”

(PA Wire)

Early crew information – Tottenham

10:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Ange Postecoglou recommended that he could need to rotate his aspect after the defeat to Chelsea, saying that a number of of his squad “feeling the consequences of the sport”. Accidents to Future Udogie and Ben Davies will doubtless imply Emerson Royal continues at left-back.

Early crew information – Liverpool

10:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Diogo Jota shall be out once more for Liverpool, whereas Virgil van Dijk has additionally emerged as a doubt having missed coaching this week. Conor Bradley coud return, although.

