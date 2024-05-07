Macklemore Drops Pro-Palestine Protest Song ‘Hind’s Hall’

Macklemore has launched a scathing protest observe supporting pro-Palestinian protesters in school campuses throughout the nation, calling for an finish to Israel’s conflict in Gaza, and even sneaking in a Drake diss as nicely.

The Seattle rapper launched “Hind’s Corridor” on social media final night time, Could 6, saying as soon as it’s up on streaming companies, he’ll donate all proceeds to the United Nations Aid and Works Company for Palestine Refugees. The music’s title is a reference to the brand new title protesters at Columbia College gave to Hamilton Corridor once they occupied it final month, re-naming it after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old possible killed by the Israeli army in February.

“The folks, they received’t depart,” Macklemore raps at first of the music. “What’s threatening about divesting and wanting peace?/The issue isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protesting/It goes in opposition to what our nation is funding/Block the barricade till Palestine is free.”

Elsewhere within the music, Macklemore calls out every thing from the ostensible effort to ban TikTok with a view to clamp down on pictures and movies popping out of Gaza (which Mitt Romney roughly copped to in a current interview), efforts to label anti-Zionism as anti-semitic, particularly when so many Jewish folks have taken half within the pro-Palestine protests; and even Joe Biden, rapping, “The blood is in your arms, Biden, we are able to see all of it/And fuck no, I’m not voting for you within the fall.”

Macklemore closes “Hind’s Corridor” with a rebuke of a lot of his friends in music: “By no means be defeated when freedom’s on the horizon/But the music business’s quiet, complicit of their platform of silence/What occurred to the artist? What do you bought to say?/If I used to be on a label, you could possibly drop me in the present day/I’d be high quality with it trigger the center fed my web page/I desire a ceasefire, fuck a response from Drake.”

Macklemore has spoken out in opposition to the conflict in Gaza earlier than, releasing a press release final October after which talking at an indication in Washington, D.C., the next month. “They informed me to be quiet,” he stated on the time. “They informed me to do my analysis, to return, that it’s too advanced to say one thing, proper? To be silent on this second. Within the final three weeks I’ve gone again and I’ve completed some analysis … I’m teachable. I don’t know sufficient. However I do know sufficient that it is a genocide.”