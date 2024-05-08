Macklemore Supports Protestors With Pro-Palestine New Song “Hind’s Hall”

Macklemore has posted a brand new music referred to as “Hind’s Corridor,” named after the Columbia College constructing that scholar protestors just lately occupied, reclaimed, and renamed in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian woman who was killed in Israel’s battle in opposition to Hamas in Gaza. The monitor samples Lebanese singer Fairuz’s “Ana La Habibi” and comes with a video that options Macklemore’s lyrics, in addition to clips of the topics he’s discussing: pro-Palestine scholar protesters, politicians, and the battle in Gaza. Discover the music on X and Instagram.

“Hind’s Corridor” shouldn’t be but on digital streaming platforms. As soon as the music is launched formally, Macklemore plans to donate all of its streaming proceeds to the United Nations Reduction and Works Company for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

On “Hind’s Corridor,” Macklemore calls out American politicians, particularly President Joe Biden, for whom he says he is not going to vote in November’s presidential election. He additionally criticizes his friends in music, rapping, “By no means be defeated when freedom’s on the horizon/But the music business’s quiet/Complicit of their platform of silence,” and, “I desire a cease-fire/Fuck a response from Drake.”

Final November, Macklemore was invited to provide an impromptu speech at a pro-Palestine rally in Washington, D.C. “I don’t know sufficient,” he advised the group. “However I do know sufficient that this can be a genocide.” His speech adopted a press release on October 19 by which the rapper condemned each the Hamas assaults on Israel and Israel’s subsequent assault of Gaza, calling the latter an “unfolding genocide” and a “U.S. backed human disaster.”