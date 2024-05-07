Apple iPad event: all the news from Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ reveal

The newly introduced iPad Professional hides a sneaky improve choice that Apple didn’t point out throughout its occasion right now. If you cough up the $600 it prices to leap from the 256GB base mannequin iPad Professional to the 1TB model, Apple doesn’t simply double the RAM together with that — it additionally places a quicker chip inside, going from a nine-core M4 chip to a 10-core model.

That is the primary time Apple has supplied a processor improve on a particular pill mannequin — up to now, it doesn’t matter what different choices you picked on a given pill, you knew you had been getting the identical chip as some other configuration. Up to now, Apple solely tied RAM upgrades to storage boosts; that’s nonetheless true right here, with the amount doubling from 8GB to 16GB. You additionally get the privilege of shopping for Apple’s glare-fighting nanotexture glass for $100 (fortunate you!), which isn’t out there on the lower-end fashions. So, when you actually need the best-performing iPad Professional, you need to bump your storage to the 1TB or 2TB configuration.