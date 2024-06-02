Megan Thee Stallion Atlanta tour: Friday show rescheduled

The Friday evening live performance has been moved to Sunday.

ATLANTA — Hotties who had been hoping to see Megan Thee Stallion’s Sizzling Woman Summer season Tour cease in Atlanta Friday evening should wait a bit longer because of the day’s water primary break.

Followers had been supposed to have the ability to see the “Sizzling Woman Coach” herself at 8 p.m. on Could 31 and June 1 at State Farm Area, however these dates have now been adjusted.

The present scheduled for Friday evening shall be postponed to Sunday, June 2. Tickets bought for Friday evening’s present will robotically be honored for Sunday. The Saturday, June 1 present is at the moment scheduled to happen.

Officers with State Farm Area stated they and Stay Nation are in communication with the Metropolis of Atlanta and their Division of Watershed Administration places of work.

“We are going to hold followers knowledgeable of any updates to the performances this weekend,” State Farm Area stated. “We encourage patrons to take a look at State Farm Area’s social media pages for essentially the most present info.”

In a press release on the platform X, the rapper wrote that she was “extraordinarily disenchanted” to must reschedule due to a “shock” she had in retailer.

“However we are going to comply with the Mayor’s protocol,” she wrote, including she was “praying for the individuals who misplaced entry to water on account of this case.”

Sadly, we might want to reschedule tonight’s present at State Farm Area as a result of large water primary break that The Metropolis of Atlanta is experiencing 🥺 I’m extraordinarily disenchanted as a result of I had an enormous shock for the Hotties tonight, however we are going to comply with the Mayor’s protocol.… — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 31, 2024

The “Hiss” artist stated the live performance would come with Memphis-based rapper GloRilla, who not too long ago was arrested for driving underneath the affect in Gwinnett County. She grew to become an in a single day sensation on-line in 2022 together with her monitor “FNF (Let’s Go),” which grew to become one of many songs of the summer time and peaked within the high 50 on Billboard 100.

She not too long ago launched a track with Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion, sampling rapper Soulja Boy’s “Fairly Boy Swag.”

State Farm Area wasn’t the one attraction on the town pressured to change hours for the general public following the most important water primary break. On Friday, Zoo Atlanta and the Georgia Aquarium each closed early due to the problems that stemmed from a big break on the west facet of city, simply blocks from State Farm Area, the Atlanta College Heart and different landmarks. A boil water advisory for a big a part of the town is now in impact as crews work to repair the break.