Manchester Metropolis on Sunday broke a 136-year file in English top-flight soccer, defeating West Ham 3-1 to clinch the Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season.

The record-breaking title went down the the season’s remaining day, with Man Metropolis needing a victory to beat out runner-up Arsenal, a 2-1 winner over Everton. Had Man Metropolis suffered a loss or a draw, Arsenal would have taken the trophy.

As an alternative, Metropolis celebrated its sixth EPL title in seven seasons.

No English membership has ever gained 4 league titles in a row, and it comes on the heels of final season’s Man Metropolis treble—during which the squad gained the EPL season championship, English soccer’s FA Cup match and Europe’s Champions League. Man Metropolis’s income for the yr was $891 million, up greater than 16% over the earlier yr, and set an EPL file.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan’s membership, below the administration of the legendary Catalan coach Pep Guardiola, has been reworked right into a soccer juggernaut with 16 titles below its belt. Sheikh Mansour’s monetary sources as a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling household, and the membership’s eagerness to spend cash on top-flight gamers, has made Metropolis a drive in international soccer.

Nonetheless, the membership with the sky-blue jerseys has a cloud hanging over it. In February of 2023, the EPL charged Man Metropolis with breaches of the league’s Monetary Truthful Play (FFP) and Revenue and Sustainability Guidelines (PSR) of the EPL, with a few of the allegations courting again to 2009. Since then, the case has moved glacially, and in secrecy, with Manchester Metropolis vehemently denying any wrongdoing. The case might probably lead to fines, suspension and even relegation.

In 2018, Metropolis was discovered responsible of breaking UEFA’s Monetary Truthful Play (FFP) laws and banned from the Champions League for 2 years. The membership appealed the choice, taking it to the Court docket of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and had it overturned.

Two golf equipment, Everton and Nottingham Forest, had been penalized for violating EPL monetary guidelines this season, with factors deducted that put them in jeopardy of relegation, although each groups managed to remain within the high flight this season.

Sheikh Mansour purchased Metropolis in 2008 for $388.5 million; Sportico now values Manchester Metropolis at $4.75 billion, making it the sixth-most worthwhile membership among the many high 50 most useful soccer franchises on this planet.