Who won ‘American Idol’ 2024? Get to know Season 22 winner

The “American Idol” Season 22 winner was topped through the three-hour finale on Sunday, Might 19.

The Prime 3 — Abi Carter, Jack Blocker and Will Moseley — had been mentored by Jon Bon Jovi, who additionally carried out through the present.

The night’s episode was additionally Katy Perry’s final as a decide after seven seasons. She left with a bang because the Prime 12 women sang a mashup of her hits. Perry additionally carried out a duet with Jack of “What Makes A Girl” and levitated above the gang in a huge costume that featured the faces of the Prime 24 contestants of the previous seven seasons.

Among the different visitor performances through the episode included Jason Mraz, New Children on the Block, Hootie & The Blowfish, James Bay and Wynonna Judd.

This season of “American Idol” featured many proficient singers, together with Gilbert native McKenna Religion Breinholt —who was despatched house simply earlier than the Prime 5.

Right here’s who received “American Idol” 2024.

Who’re the judges on ‘American Idol’ 2024?

The judges on Season 22 of “American Idol” are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

‘American Idol’ Prime 3

The Prime 3 on Season 22 of “American Idol” are:

Abi Carter

Jack Blocker

Will Moseley

Who received ‘American Idol’ final night time?

The Prime 3 was narrowed right down to the Closing 2 as Jack Blocker, a 25-year-old graphic designer from Dallas, Texas, was eradicated.

Solely Will Moseley, a 23-year-old musician from Hazelhurst, Georgia and Abi Carter remained.

The winner of “American Idol” 2024 is Abi Carter. Through the finale she carried out “Mattress of Roses” by Jon Bon Jovi, “Someplace” from “West Facet Story,” “River” as a duet with Bishop Briggs and an unique single “This Isn’t Over.”

Who’s Abi Carter from ‘American Idol’?

Abi Carter is a 21-year-old musician from Indio, California. Throughout her “American Idol” audition, Carter shared that she’s from a really non secular household, is the second oldest of seven siblings, has a single mother and has been a fan of the present her whole life.

Abi Carter’s ‘American Idol’ audition

Throughout her audition for “American Idol” Season 22, Abi Carter shared that when she was a child, she dreamed of auditioning for the present.

She sang “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish whereas taking part in the piano. A few of her members of the family listened exterior of the door for a glimpse of Carter’s audition.

She obtained a standing ovation from the judges and Richie informed her, “And we don’t should vote.”

Perry thanked Carter for singing from her coronary heart and stated, “What had been you made for? You had been made for this. 100%”

“Which may be the winner of ‘American Idol,’” Bryan stated, and Richie agreed.

Carter obtained one of many three obtainable platinum tickets after the audition. This allowed her to skip the primary spherical of Hollywood Week and go straight to spherical two.

“I want you nothing however the perfect,” Billie Eilish stated in a pre-recorded video for Carter through the finale. “I’m right here to assist you, and I like ya.”

In a full circle second, an emotional Carter carried out “What Was I Made For?” after being topped the winner of “American Idol” Season 22. She was hugged by fellow 2024 contestants as Katy Perry regarded on in tears.

What does the winner of ‘American Idol’ get?

The winner of “American Idol” receives $125,000 and a recording contract with Hollywood Information/19 Recordings. They get a further $125,000 after they full a complete album, for a complete incomes of $250,000, in keeping with Newsweek.

Is Katy Perry leaving ‘American Idol’ after this 12 months?

Sure. Season 22 is Katy Perry’s final season as a decide because the singer needs to return to engaged on music and deal with her profession. Perry did say that “possibly I’ll come again if they’ve me sooner or later,” so there’s a probability she might return in a future season.

Who’s changing Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’?

The judges for Season 22 of “American Idol” are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry introduced that this is able to be her final season as a decide on the present throughout an look on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!”

Perry determined to go away as a result of she’d prefer to deal with her pop profession and launch new music.

There was no affirmation on who will substitute Perry on “American Idol,” however there are rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift are being thought-about for the job. Followers additionally responded to a Feb. 16, 2024, publish on X, previously referred to as Twitter, by Jordin Sparks saying they wouldn’t thoughts seeing the 2007 winner within the judges seat.

Perry stated she would like to see Jelly Roll tackle the gig. In an interview with Leisure Tonight, Bryan and Seacrest have stated they would not thoughts seeing Meghan Trainor take Perry’s place.

Richie additionally weighed in, saying that his want record consists of Kelly Clarkson and even Swift.

A supply informed Life & Fashion that Jon Bon Jovi is a “prime contender” for changing Perry.

‘American Idol’ judges 2025

The judges for Season 23 of “American Idol” will probably be Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, a 3rd decide for the present, who will probably be changing Katy Perry, will not be but confirmed.

