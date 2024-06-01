News
Manchin Registers As Independent | U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia
Might 31, 2024
Charleston, WV – Right this moment, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) launched the next assertion after he registered as an impartial on the West Virginia State Capitol.
“From my first day in public service in 1982, I’ve all the time targeted on doing what’s greatest for my state and my nation, with out regard to celebration or politics. All through my days in elected workplace, I’ve all the time been happy with my dedication to widespread sense, bipartisanship and my need to deliver individuals collectively. It’s who I’m. It’s who I’ll all the time be. I’ve by no means seen America by way of a partisan lens.
“Nevertheless, since turning into a United States Senator in 2010, I’ve seen each the Democrat and Republican events depart West Virginia and our nation behind for partisan extremism whereas jeopardizing our democracy. Right this moment, our nationwide politics are damaged and neither celebration is prepared to compromise to search out widespread floor. To remain true to myself and stay dedicated to place nation earlier than celebration, I’ve determined to register as an impartial with no celebration affiliation and proceed to combat for America’s smart majority.”
Earlier Article
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News4 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News3 weeks ago
Steve Albini: 1962–2024
-
News3 weeks ago
Annual Mother’s Day dinner a joyful tangle of picky eaters, buffets, love | Lifestyles
-
News4 weeks ago
‘The Idea Of You’ Ending Explained—How It’s Different From The Book
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ejected for first time in his career
-
News4 weeks ago
Jedi heresy on Star Wars Day: Wrong, Yoda was