Manchin Registers As Independent | U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia

Charleston, WV – Right this moment, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) launched the next assertion after he registered as an impartial on the West Virginia State Capitol.

“From my first day in public service in 1982, I’ve all the time targeted on doing what’s greatest for my state and my nation, with out regard to celebration or politics. All through my days in elected workplace, I’ve all the time been happy with my dedication to widespread sense, bipartisanship and my need to deliver individuals collectively. It’s who I’m. It’s who I’ll all the time be. I’ve by no means seen America by way of a partisan lens.

“Nevertheless, since turning into a United States Senator in 2010, I’ve seen each the Democrat and Republican events depart West Virginia and our nation behind for partisan extremism whereas jeopardizing our democracy. Right this moment, our nationwide politics are damaged and neither celebration is prepared to compromise to search out widespread floor. To remain true to myself and stay dedicated to place nation earlier than celebration, I’ve determined to register as an impartial with no celebration affiliation and proceed to combat for America’s smart majority.”