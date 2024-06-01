Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight postponed after ulcer flare-up

The boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been postponed after a current ulcer flare-up that left Tyson dizzy on a airplane, promoters stated Friday.

The battle had been scheduled for July 20.

Tyson, 57, felt nauseous and dizzy on a Miami-to-Los Angeles flight Sunday, and his representatives blamed it on the ulcer.

“Throughout a observe up session on Thursday with medical professionals on his current ulcer flare up, the advice is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to gentle coaching over the subsequent few weeks after which return to full coaching with no limitations,” Most Priceless Promotions stated in a press release.

Each Tyson and Paul agreed to the postponement, the corporate stated.

The brand new date for the battle will likely be introduced July 7, MVP stated.

Tyson in a press release distributed by the promoter acquired in some trash speak to Paul, in true boxing vogue. “My physique is in higher total form than it has been because the Nineteen Nineties and I will likely be again to my full coaching schedule quickly,” he stated.

“Jake Paul, this will have purchased you a while, however ultimately you’ll nonetheless be knocked out and out of boxing for good,” Tyson stated. “I respect everybody’s endurance and may’t wait to ship an unforgettable efficiency later this yr.”

Paul, 27, fired again in the identical assertion.

“My followers know I don’t need to face Iron Mike at something however his greatest, however let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will likely be prepared to say my W with a sensational end,” he stated.

The battle, which is ready to occur at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will likely be proven stay on Netflix.

Netflix stated the ulcer restricted Tyson’s means to totally prepare for the subsequent few weeks.