Manhattan prosecutors announce retrial for film producer Harvey Weinstein | Sexual Assault News

The announcement follows a call final week to toss Weinstein’s New York conviction on expenses of rape and sexual assault.

The Manhattan District Legal professional’s Workplace has revealed plans to retry United States movie producer Harvey Weinstein on expenses associated to sexual assault, lower than every week after a New York courtroom overturned his conviction for rape.

Prosecutors made the announcement at a courtroom listening to on Wednesday. Weinstein, in a wheelchair, was in attendance, as was certainly one of his accusers, actor Jessica Mann.

Weinstein’s case had been a pivotal a part of the #MeToo motion, a public consciousness marketing campaign designed to show and stamp out sexual assault and harassment.

Greater than 80 ladies stepped ahead to accuse Weinstein of crimes and misconduct starting from rape to groping. The allegations reached a fever pitch round 2017, when the #MeToo motion was at its top.

In 2020, Weinstein was convicted in New York on expenses that he raped Mann in a neighborhood lodge room in 2013 and forcibly carried out oral intercourse on manufacturing assistant Mimi Haley in 2006. Each ladies have spoken publicly about their experiences within the press.

Weinstein was serving a 23-year sentence when the New York Court docket of Appeals overturned his sentence on April 25. The four-to-three choice cited the truth that witnesses within the case testified to sexual assaults that had by no means been confirmed in courtroom.

However, on Wednesday, Manhattan prosecutors sought to underscore the severity of the crimes Weinstein is accused of.

“There was nothing consensual about this conduct,” stated prosecutor Nicole Blumberg. “We consider on this case and might be retrying this case.”

Weinstein’s defence group stated it welcomed the prospect to clear his identify. “It’s a brand new trial. It’s a brand new day,” stated lawyer Arthur Aidala.

He added, “We’re very assured that if he goes to trial, the one phrases we’ll hear on the finish of trial are ‘not responsible’.”

The 72-year-old movie producer has maintained his innocence, alleging the sexual encounters had been consensual.

Decide Curtis Farber informed the courtroom he anticipated scheduling the trial across the US Labour Day vacation, on September 2. However he didn’t specify an actual date.

Prosecutors had instructed Labour Day as a time when Mann can be accessible to testify once more.

Haley, nonetheless, has not but indicated whether or not she’s going to take part within the retrial, in response to her lawyer Gloria Allred, who added that the general public scrutiny within the case was traumatising.

Aidala stated Weinstein would return to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after the listening to, the place he had been despatched after his launch from New York’s jail system on Friday.

Nonetheless, Weinstein is just not a free man: He was convicted of a distinct rape in Los Angeles in 2022 and sentenced to 16 years in jail in California.