NFL should re-take Labor Day weekend

Twenty-three years in the past, the NFL ditched Labor Day weekend.

“Individuals need to stretch these final, lazy days of summer season,” the league defined in its announcement from August 30, 2000. “That’s why the NFL has determined that this Sunday and Monday (September 3-4) would be the final time that it opens its season on Labor Day weekend. Starting with Labor Day, 2001, NFL followers will be capable to benefit from the unofficial ‘finish of summer season’ on the seashore, within the nation or on the barbecue, after which kick off fall with the opening of the NFL season on the weekend after Labor Day.”

On the floor, that matches the entire “soccer is household” vibe. As we all know, nonetheless, soccer is enterprise and so they say “soccer is household” as a result of saying “soccer is household” is sweet for enterprise. The NFL deserted Labor Day weekend as a result of it was dangerous for enterprise to attempt to maximize TV audiences when persons are doing Labor Day weekend issues.

With the NFL contemplating an enlargement of the season to 18 video games, presumably with the addition of a second bye week, the NFL may have to reverse course on not engaged on Labor Day weekend. And that is likely to be a great factor for the league.

The world has modified dramatically for the reason that NFL moved the beginning of the season to the week after Labor Day. Due to the do-it-all transportable gadgets which have rendered twenty completely different industries out of date, folks will be capable to watch video games wherever they’re. And they’ll.

And the league may make opening weekend a five-night occasion. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The federal prohibition on Friday/Saturday video games doesn’t begin till the second Friday in September. Labor Day weekend can be truthful sport. As many as 5 of sixteen video games could possibly be in standalone spots.

There’s no indication the league has ever reconsidered its place on Labor Day. Perhaps it ought to. Perhaps it may possibly do on Labor Day weekend what it has all the time executed on Thanksgiving — and what it lately has been doing on Christmas.

Gathering many hundreds of thousands of eyeballs, and making many hundreds of thousands of monies.