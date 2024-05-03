Maple Leafs top Bruins in Game 6, push Eastern 1st Round series to limit

The Bruins didn’t have a shot on objective till Jake DeBrusk’s at 11:38 of the primary interval. The Maple Leafs outshot the Bruins 12-1 after 20 minutes. They outshot the Bruins 11-2 within the first interval in Recreation 5.

“It’s unacceptable, our begin once more,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery mentioned. “We’ve got to discover a solution to begin on time, and we simply must be higher. Toronto, beginning on time, they’re getting the benefit, they’ve the momentum. I believed the final half-hour we pushed again very well, but it surely shouldn’t take that lengthy.”

Nylander put Toronto up 1-0 at 19:05 of the second interval when his shot from above the best face-off circle went in off the knee of Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy on the high of the objective crease.

Nylander, who had 98 factors (40 objectives, 58 assists) in 82 regular-season video games, missed the primary three video games of the collection with an undisclosed damage and had not scored since March 26, ending the common season with 4 assists in his closing 11 video games and going with no level in Video games 4 and 5 towards the Bruins.

“Outstanding,” Maple Leafs ahead Matthew Knies mentioned of Nylander. “He battled all night time, threw an enormous hit, scored two objectives. Can’t ask far more from him.”

Woll saved it a one-goal recreation with a glove save on Charlie Coyle at 6:44 of the third interval simply after a wild scramble in entrance of the online.

The Maple Leafs went up 2-0 at 17:47 when Nylander scored on a breakaway with a backhand deke between Swayman’s pads after taking a move within the impartial zone from Knies.

“He’s a heck of a game-breaker,” Toronto captain John Tavares mentioned. “When he has the puck on his stick, he could make one thing occur at any time. Two elite finishes for us tonight to clearly come at an enormous time in an enormous method. It’s not stunning.”