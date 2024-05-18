Marjorie Taylor Greene spars Dems during committee hearing

The Oversight and Accountability Committee listening to took a nasty flip after Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene made a private jab at Democrat Jasmine Crockett.

WASHINGTON — A Home Oversight Committee spiraled into chaos on Thursday night time, with private insults and shouting derailing the committee’s assembly.

The already contentious listening to centered round contempt prices towards Legal professional Genral Merrick Garland for his refusal handy over audio from President Joe Biden’s interview with a particular counsel.

In back-to-back hearings that almost spilled into early Friday, the Home Judiciary and Oversight and Accountability committees voted alongside occasion strains to advance an effort to carry Garland in contempt of Congress for not turning over the data. However the timing of any motion by the total Home, and the willingness of the U.S. legal professional’s workplace to behave on the referral, remained unsure.

The Oversight and Accountability Committee listening to took a nasty flip after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a private jab at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, saying her false eyelashes have been apparently interfering together with her imaginative and prescient.

The listening to quickly had a number of members shouting and hurling insults at one another.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez known as Greene’s phrases “completely unacceptable.” She moved to have them struck from the Congressional file. She additionally addressed Greene as “child woman,” whereas Greene requested if her emotions have been damage.

Extra shouting broke out when Crockett requested how a consultant “speaking about any person’s bleach blonde, bad-built butch physique” would match into the committee ruling.

The 2 Home Committees moved forward with the contempt prices on Thursday, advancing the matter after the White Home’s choice to dam the discharge of the recording earlier within the day.

If Home Republicans’ efforts towards Garland are profitable, he’ll turn out to be the third legal professional basic to be held in contempt of Congress.

The speedy sequence of occasions Thursday additional infected tensions between Home Republicans and the Justice Division, setting the stage for one more spherical of bitter combating between the 2 branches of presidency that appeared practically sure to spill over into courtroom.