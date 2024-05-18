Connect with us

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 7: How to watch Sunday

4 mins ago

It’ll be an NBA Sport 7 doubleheader to complete the weekend.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet for his or her winner-take-all collection finale Sunday at 6 p.m. MT, the league introduced Friday evening. The sport at Ball Enviornment in downtown Denver can be broadcast on TNT and obtainable for streaming on Max.

The beginning time was depending on the results of Sport 6 between the Knicks and Pacers. If the Knicks had completed off the Japanese Convention semifinal collection Friday with a 3-2 lead, Denver and Minnesota would have been within the afternoon TV slot Sunday. As a substitute, Knicks vs. Pacers at Madison Sq. Backyard takes that area, pushing the Western Convention conflict to the night.

