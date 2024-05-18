Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 7: How to watch Sunday

It’ll be an NBA Sport 7 doubleheader to complete the weekend.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet for his or her winner-take-all collection finale Sunday at 6 p.m. MT, the league introduced Friday evening. The sport at Ball Enviornment in downtown Denver can be broadcast on TNT and obtainable for streaming on Max.

The beginning time was depending on the results of Sport 6 between the Knicks and Pacers. If the Knicks had completed off the Japanese Convention semifinal collection Friday with a 3-2 lead, Denver and Minnesota would have been within the afternoon TV slot Sunday. As a substitute, Knicks vs. Pacers at Madison Sq. Backyard takes that area, pushing the Western Convention conflict to the night.

This would be the Nuggets’ first elimination sport in additional than two calendar years and their first Sport 7 for the reason that bubble in 2020. Denver took a one-game lead over Minnesota for second place within the West on the final day of the common season to earn home-court benefit for this collection, together with its grand conclusion. The winner will advance to the Western Convention Finals to face both Dallas or Oklahoma Metropolis.

The visiting staff gained the primary 4 video games of the collection, with Denver erasing a 2-0 deficit. Since then, the Nuggets and Timberwolves have traded residence wins. Minnesota staved off elimination Thursday at Goal Middle with a 115-70 blowout that holds the excellence of being the Nuggets’ worst playoff loss in franchise historical past by level margin.

Need extra Nuggets information? Join the Nuggets Insider to get all our NBA evaluation.