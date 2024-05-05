Mark Hamill calls Biden ‘Joe-B-Wan Kenobi’ in White House press room appearance

(The Hill) — Mark Hamill says the power is with President Biden — the actor made a shock go to Friday to the White Home briefing room and supplied a “Star Wars”-inspired nickname for the commander in chief.

“What number of of you had Mark Hamill will lead the press briefing in your bingo playing cards?” Hamill, sporting a pair of sun shades, instructed reporters on the prime of the White Home’s press briefing.

“I simply received to satisfy the president and he gave me these aviator glasses,” added Hamill, recognized for his position as Luke Skywalker, mentioned.

Requested about his Oval Workplace go to with Biden, Hamill mentioned, “I known as him ‘Mr. President.’ He mentioned, ‘You possibly can name me Joe.’”

Then Hamill quipped, “I mentioned, ‘Can I name you Joe-B-Wan Kenobi?” providing a Biden-inspired play on the identify of the famed Jedi grasp character within the intergalactic franchise.

Touting Biden’s legislative accomplishments, Hamill exclaimed, “I wish to say, as soon as once more, how grateful I’m, and that simply reveals you that one particular person could be so influential and so optimistic in our lives.”

It’s not the primary White Home go to for the 72-year-old performer, a frequent critic of former President Trump.

“It was actually superb to me as a result of I used to be invited to the Carter White Home and I got here. After which I got here to the Obama White Home, however I by no means was invited into the Oval Workplace, and it was a big gathering.”

“So this one was actually additional particular,” Hamill mentioned.