Mauricio Pochettino laments ‘sad situation’ after Chelsea players squabble over penalty during 6-0 win against Everton

Chelsea supervisor Mauricio Pochettino stated it was a “unhappy scenario” seeing his gamers squabble over who was going to take a penalty throughout an in any other case spectacular 6-0 win in opposition to Everton.

Cole Palmer, who finally took the penalty and scored his fourth aim of Monday’s Premier League recreation, had gained the spot kick when the talk over who ought to take it ensued.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke each felt that they need to have duty, as did Palmer, Chelsea’s common penalty taker. As a quick tussle broke out between the trio, captain Conor Gallagher grabbed the ball from Madueke and handed it to Palmer.

The striker then calmly rolled the ball into the bottom-left nook to provide Chelsea a 5-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

“For me, it’s a disgrace as a result of I believe we can’t behave on this means. I advised them that that is the final time that I settle for one of these conduct,” Pochettino advised Sky Sports activities in regards to the incident after the sport.

He added, “I made clear to them and now via you, to the followers and to everybody that Cole Palmer is the taker.

“After which if Palmer desires to provide the ball to a different he can, however not on this means. It’s a very, actually unhappy scenario what occurred and I gained’t settle for that to occur once more.”

The 21-year-old Palmer, now the Premier League’s joint-top scorer this season on 20 objectives, downplayed the problem.

“I’m the penalty taker and I wished to take it so in the long run I took it,” he advised Sky Sports activities. “However I believe we’re simply making an attempt to indicate that everybody desires to take duty and stuff like that.

“Possibly it was a bit excessive, the argument and stuff, however everybody simply desires to win [and] assist, it’s nothing main. We have been laughing and joking about it.”

The England worldwide scored an ideal hat-trick within the first half in opposition to Everton – his first from the sting of the realm along with his left foot, his second a close-range header, and his third an excellent right-footed lob from distance after a disastrous error from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Jackson’s well-taken end simply earlier than the tip of the half gave Chelsea a commanding 4-0 lead earlier than Palmer’s penalty – his ninth from 9 makes an attempt this season – added gloss to an impressive particular person efficiency.

Late on within the one-sided contest, defender Alfie Gilchrist scored his first Chelsea aim to cap off an enormous win for the house aspect. Victory sees Chelsea keep ninth within the Premier League desk however inside three factors of Newcastle, Manchester United, and West Ham having performed fewer video games.

Everton, in the meantime, is simply two factors above the relegation zone because the membership feels the stress of two separate factors deductions this season for breaching monetary guidelines.

Subsequent up on Sunday is a vital recreation at house in opposition to Nottingham Forest, a spot under Everton within the Premier League, whereas Chelsea performs Manchester Metropolis within the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.