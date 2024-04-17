Pochettino says Chelsea players behaved like ‘kids’ when squabbling over who took a penalty

LONDON (AP) — An unseemly squabble involving six Chelsea gamers over who ought to take a penalty angered supervisor Mauricio Pochettino due to the message it despatched world wide about his squad’s habits.

“You can’t behave like children,” Pochettino mentioned in reference to a minute-long collection of weird confrontations within the second half of Chelsea’s 6-0 victory over Everton within the Premier League on Monday.

After Chelsea was awarded a spot kick within the 63rd with the staff main 4-0, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson each tried to take the ball from Malo Gusto, who was holding it whereas Cole Palmer — the staff’s common penalty taker who had already scored a hat trick within the first half — was on the bottom having been fouled.

Madueke lunged to seize the ball off Gusto, after which argued with Jackson as they each walked over to the spot earlier than skilled Brazil defender Thiago Silva bought concerned and talked to them whereas placing his arms round their shoulders.

Conor Gallagher, Chelsea’s captain, then intervened to inform Madueke that Palmer must be taking the kick, just for Jackson to pile again in and attempt to snatch the ball off Palmer, who was about to put it on the spot.

After pushing away Jackson, Palmer ultimately took the penalty and scored his fourth purpose of the evening, making it 5-0.

“I’m so, so upset concerning the scenario,” Pochettino mentioned. “In each nation, persons are watching the sport and we can’t ship such a picture.

“I need to apologize to our followers. Self-discipline is crucial factor for the staff. It’s a collective sport. I’m not going to just accept such a habits. I’m going to be very robust. I promise it’s not going to occur once more.”

Pochettino mentioned it was a studying expertise for his younger squad.

“The self-discipline goes to be stronger,” he mentioned. “In the event that they behave like children, it’s not possible … it’s a disgrace, it’s an unacceptable factor. We don’t need to be speaking about this.”

___

