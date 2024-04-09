McBurnie’s late goal earns Sheff Utd a point against Chelsea

Oli McBurnie poked dwelling in second-half stoppage time to rescue a degree for Sheffield United as they pegged Chelsea again twice to attract 2-2 at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea appeared all set to register a probably essential win within the hunt for a European place when Noni Madueke restored their lead within the 66th minute, after Jayden Bogle had cancelled out Thiago Silva’s early opener.

But Chelsea’s inadequacies had been once more placed on show as Mauricio Pochettino’s crew didn’t clear their traces within the third minute of added time, enabling McBurnie to show dwelling from shut vary and ship the house followers into raptures.

Whereas the Blades stay backside of the standings, 9 factors from security, Chelsea missed a fantastic probability to additional their European hopes, with the Blues sitting ninth, 5 factors behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

How the match unfolded

Chelsea profited from some slack defending on an Eleventh-minute nook as an unmarked Silva volleyed into the bottom-left nook, netting his third Premier League purpose of the season.

The momentum swung in United’s favour after that, and so they nearly made the Blues pay for a mix-up on the again, however Ben Brereton Diaz failed to use the end with the purpose gaping.

But the Blades acquired the purpose their play deserved when Gustavo Hamer unlocked Chelsea’s defence with an inch-perfect cross to Bogle, who beat Djordje Petrovic from a decent angle.





The Blades remained a menace after the break, however struggled to search out their of completion as McBurnie thumped a header extensive earlier than Hamer whipped an effort previous the publish with the skin of his boot.

They had been made to rue these missed possibilities when Madueke skipped inside from the proper wing and unleashed a robust shot that flew past Ivo Grbic.





However with Grbic having denied Cole Palmer, the Blades’ strain lastly advised deep into stoppage time – McBurnie preserving himself onside from Cameron Archer’s flick-on and coolly poking past Petrovic to grab a deserved share of the spoils.

With seven matches left to play, the Blades nonetheless look destined to drop out into the Championship, and their defending – particularly at dwelling – has price them dearly.

They’ve set an undesirable report as they’ve now conceded 47 targets in 16 Premier League dwelling matches this season, another than Watford in 2021/22, who conceded 46 in that marketing campaign.

Of their 9 matches at Bramall Lane since Chris Wilder returned to the membership, they’ve shipped 28 of these targets.

After that thrilling 4-3 win over Man Utd on Thursday, Chelsea had the proper probability to push on and shut additional floor on the Pink Devils and their different rivals for a UEFA Europa League or Europa Convention League spot.

But as has been the case all season, Chelsea’s tender underbelly was left uncovered and so they couldn’t come away with all three factors.

Their European hopes stay intact no less than, and one constructive for Pochettino shall be that his crew are actually unbeaten of their final 5 matches on the highway in all competitions, successful two and drawing three of these video games.

Nonetheless, this can be a recreation Pochettino would absolutely have focused for them to win. As an alternative, Chelsea dropped factors from a successful place in opposition to a crew within the backside three for the second time in two weeks.

Membership stories

Sheff Utd report | Chelsea report

Subsequent Premier League fixtures

Key details

Chelsea have drawn three successive away video games within the Premier League for the primary time since September 2000. In the meantime, the Blues have conceded 27 away targets within the prime flight this season, their most after 15 away video games of a league season since 1990/91 (32 targets).

Sheffield United have conceded 47 Premier League targets at Bramall Lane this season, essentially the most ever at dwelling by a facet in a marketing campaign within the competitors. It is essentially the most by an English top-flight membership on dwelling soil in a season since 1960/61 (Chelsea 48, Newcastle 49).

Noni Madueke’s purpose, assisted by Cole Palmer, was the 14th time Chelsea had a Premier League purpose each scored and assisted by gamers aged 22 or youthful this season; solely Leeds United in 1999/00 (20) have had extra such targets in a marketing campaign within the competitors.

Thiago Silva (39y 198d) grew to become the third-oldest participant to attain away from dwelling within the Premier League, after Teddy Sheringham (39y 343d) and Dean Windass (39y 235d). Silva can be solely the second participant to attain three or extra targets in a single season within the competitors whereas aged 39 or older, after Sheringham in 2005/06 (six).