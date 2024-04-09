Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea (Apr 7, 2024) Game Analysis

Sheffield United striker Ollie McBurnie snatched a stoppage-team equaliser to safe a 2-2 draw at dwelling to Chelsea in his facet’s battle for Premier League survival on Sunday.

The Blades stay backside of the desk on 16 factors with seven video games left, whereas Chelsea are ninth on 44 after extending their unbeaten run to seven league video games.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, extra (U.S.)

For a very long time it seemed just like the hosts had been headed for an additional defeat till McBurnie’s late strike.

United’s frailties had been uncovered within the eleventh minute when Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was left unmarked at a nook to steer dwelling, however Jayden Bogle levelled within the thirty second minute.

Gustavo Hamer sliced open the Blues defence with an outstanding move to Bogle who beat goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic at his close to put up to immediate wild celebrations within the dwelling crowd.

United got here out strongly within the second half, creating a number of probabilities to take the lead, with McBurnie heading simply vast within the forty ninth and Hamer curling an effort into the facet netting with the skin of his boot 5 minutes later.

Nevertheless, United’s defence was caught flat-footed once more within the 66th minute when Cole Palmer discovered Noni Madueke, who reduce in from the suitable earlier than firing excessive into the online previous Ivo Grbic to place Chelsea again in entrance.

Once more, the Blades poured ahead and their perseverance paid off when McBurnie reacted quickest to a ball into the field three minutes into stoppage time, lashing it dwelling from shut vary.

The house facet had an excellent probability to seize all three factors late on, however did not take advantage of their numerical benefit on a late counter-attack and the sport completed in a draw.

“There’s nonetheless loads of video games to play and it about constructing on the performances. We’re not wanting too far forward,” goal-scorer McBurnie stated in a post-match TV interview.

“Previous couple of video games, now we have been there or thereabouts. The boys put in wonderful effort in opposition to Liverpool, and now it’s good to get one thing for the followers.”

After grabbing the winner within the eleventh minute of stoppage time in opposition to Manchester United in midweek, Chelsea had been introduced again to earth by then concession of a late equaliser.

“There may be some positives for positive, however that is our Achilles heel, the subsequent recreation after a high consequence – we have not been capable of do properly in that division to date,” a dejected Madueke stated in a TV interview.