Mike Tyson says his body feels like 's--- right now,' while Jake Paul oozes confidence ahead of fight

Two generations of boxing are coming face-to-face in Arlington, Texas, in nearly two months, and neither Mike Tyson nor Jake Paul Is hiding their age.

Tyson, 57, and Paul, 27, started their press tour for his or her much-anticipated combat on Monday on the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. And, regardless of simply being miles from the place Tyson grew up, the group appeared fairly cut up between the 2.

The July 20 bout will mark Tyson’s first combat in over 4 years, when he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition (Paul was on that undercard in opposition to Nate Robinson). It is going to be a sanctioned, skilled combat, which Tyson hasn’t participated in since June 11, 2005, in opposition to Kevin McBride.

Previously generally known as the “Baddest Man on the Planet,” Tyson has been posting clips of his coaching, and make no mistake, his energy remains to be there.

However he’s no spring hen.

After all, there are doubts whether or not, at his age, he can final the eight rounds, every of which will likely be two minutes.

As soon as a person who exuded extra confidence than anybody, Tyson clearly is aware of that Father Time is undefeated, and he was brutally sincere about how he feels bodily.

“My physique is s— proper now,” he admitted on Monday. “I’m actually sore.”

That confidence Tyson as soon as had, Paul has all of it, if no more.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has made the game the most well-liked it has been since Tyson’s heyday. He’s accomplished it in a a lot completely different approach, nevertheless it’s not hyperbole when one says this can be the largest combat in trendy historical past.

It’s virtually ironic that Paul goes from boxers hardly anybody ever heard of in his final two fights (Andre August and Ryan Bourland, every of whom had been first-round knockouts) to arguably the very best ever.

So, when a fan requested Paul if he might “take successful” from Tyson, that confidence was on full show.

“They name him Iron Mike Tyson, however I’m Titanium Jake Paul.”

Prior, he mentioned, “I’ll present the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson, show everybody fallacious, and present that I would be the one doing the killing.”

Regardless of how his physique feels, although, Tyson gave Paul a good warning.

“As soon as he’s in that ring,” Tyson mentioned, “he has to combat like his life is dependent upon it, as a result of will probably be.”

Paul is 9-1 in his profession, along with his lone loss being through resolution to Tommy Fury.

Tyson and Paul will now head to Dallas for another press convention on Thursday, the identical day tickets go on sale.

The combat will likely be broadcast on Netflix, a first-of-its-kind occasion, as will probably be free for subscribers.

