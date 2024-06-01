Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson’s health episode – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Mike Tyson’s battle with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ailing on a flight final weekend.

Tyson and Paul stated Friday that they are going to announce a brand new battle date subsequent week. They have been scheduled to fulfill on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Tyson fell ailing on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles final Sunday, and his flight was met by first responders. Tyson’s camp attributed the episode to an ulcer downside.

“Throughout a follow-up session on Thursday with medical professionals on his latest ulcer flare-up, the advice is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to mild coaching over the subsequent few weeks after which return to full coaching with no limitations,” the battle’s promoters stated in an announcement.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since June 2005, however he has been coaching repeatedly for a number of years. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an entertaining exhibition in November 2020.

“My physique is in higher general form than it has been for the reason that Nineties, and I will probably be again to my full coaching schedule quickly,” Tyson stated within the assertion. “Jake Paul, this may increasingly have purchased you a while, however in the long run you’ll nonetheless be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I recognize everybody’s endurance and may’t wait to ship an unforgettable efficiency later this 12 months.”

The 57-year-old was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles not too long ago when he suffered a mid-air medical emergency. His rep spoke out to NBC Information on Monday and says that Mike is, “doing nice.”

Tickets already bought for the battle on the Dallas Cowboys’ dwelling stadium will probably be honored on the brand new battle date, promoters stated.

The 27-year-old Paul is a YouTube star who has solid a profitable prizefighting profession principally by taking over combined martial artists and journeymen boxers.

“I absolutely help suspending the occasion so Mike Tyson has no excuses come battle night time,” Paul stated. “My followers know I don’t wish to face Iron Mike at something however his greatest, however let there be no mistake: When he steps into the ring with me, I will probably be prepared to say my W with a sensational end.”