Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi in private ceremony – NBC4 Washington

We’re livin’ for this information: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married.

The “Stranger Issues” actress and Jon Bon Jovi’s son — who received engaged in April 2023 — formally stated “I do” throughout a non-public ceremony final weekend, a number of shops report.

This relationship replace comes three years after Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, first sparked romance rumors once they hung out collectively in New York Metropolis in June 2021. Nevertheless, the duo did not formally affirm their relationship till November of that yr, when she posted a candy PDA pic with Bongiovi on the London Eye.

Since then, the couple hasn’t shied away from placing their love on show. In actual fact, it was only a few weeks in the past that Brown shared a candy birthday tribute to Bongiovi, writing on Instagram Might 7, “the day u had been born is my favourite day i really like you.”

Earlier this yr, Bongiovi additionally celebrated Brown’s big day with a message of his personal. “Completely happy birthday my lovely fiancé,” he captioned an lovely Instagram pic February 19. “I like you a lot.”

He even teased their upcoming nuptials, concluding his be aware, “Massive yr forward.”

And Brown, in fact, has the stamp of approval from Bongiovi’s well-known father.

“She’s fabulous,” the Bon Jovi frontman — who shares Jake in addition to children Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, and Romeo, 20, with spouse Dorothea Hurley — informed E! Information in April. “She’s actually great and her and Jake are an amazing couple.”

Millie Bobby Brown shares with Jimmy Fallon the total story of how her fiancé Jake Bongiovi proposed.

In any case, it did not take Brown and Bongiovi lengthy to fall for one another.

“I used to be concerned with him and needed to know extra,” the “Damsel” star informed The Instances in August. “As quickly as we spoke I knew he was going to be an enormous a part of my life. I ran to my mum and stated, ‘I actually, actually like him!’ After we met we knew we by no means needed to depart one another’s aspect.”

“You may’t pinpoint why, it is simply the sensation of figuring out that that is the individual you wish to spend the remainder of your time with,” she continued. “I believe a lot of life is overthinking. The one factor that made clear sense to me was him.”

