Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jon Bon Jovi’s Son, Jake Bongiovi

Photograph: NDZ/Star Max/GC Photographs

That is the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marriage ceremony for folks whose royal household is the Home of Bon Jovi. Per the U.S. Solar, 20-year-old Millie Bobby Brown married Jon Bon Jovi’s son, 22-year-old mannequin Jake Bongiovi, in a secret ceremony final week. Effectively, it was solely a secret to us common of us; the couple’s dad and mom have been reportedly in attendance. The Solar described the occasion as a “very low-key, romantic affair with their closest household with them as they stated their vows.” It occurred within the U.S., so maybe Brown slipped into her American accent when she stated “I do”? The newlyweds are additionally stated to be planning one other bigger ceremony for later this 12 months. Matthew Modine has stated he had written vows and could be officiating this union, although it’s unclear whether or not he was booked for one or each of the weddings.

Brown and Bongiovi beforehand introduced their engagement in April 2023, a couple of 12 months and a half after they made their relationship official on Instagram (which is the place they met). Their engagement was met with some shock on-line, given their comparatively younger ages. Can this marriage actually final till loss of life does them half? Hey, Stranger Issues have occurred.