News
‘Moana 2’: Disney Reveals New Teaser Trailer
Moana voyages again to the massive display screen this November within the all-new characteristic movie starring Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and demigod Maui.
Opening solely in theaters Nov. 27, 2024, Walt Disney Animated Studios’ Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.
After receiving an sudden name from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana should journey to the far seas of Oceania and into harmful, long-lost waters for an journey not like something she’s ever confronted.
Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 options music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
