Dwayne Johnson film makes a splash with first full trailer

Dwayne Johnson has mentioned “it is time to set sail”, as the primary full-length trailer for Moana 2 is launched. The movie is a sequel to 2016’s Moana, which adopted an adventurous Polynesian teenage woman who units on a daring mission throughout the ocean to avoid wasting her individuals. Following the trailer’s launch, some followers mentioned they had been “so excited” for Moana 2, however others questioned the necessity for a sequel. Auli’i Cravalho and Johnson will reprise their roles because the voices of Moana and Maui respectively.

The brand new trailer does not give a lot away in regards to the plot, however Disney has beforehand given a tough define of the story. “After receiving an surprising name from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana should journey to the far seas of Oceania and into harmful, long-lost waters for an journey in contrast to something she’s ever confronted,” the corporate revealed. The brand new animated musical will take audiences “on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers”, it added. These unlikely seafarers embrace Moana’s rooster Heihei and pet pig Pua – each of whom are seen within the trailer. As Maui holds one in every hand, he jokes to Moana that he seems to be ahead to creating “bacon and eggs” on the voyage.

Many followers of the movie, who had been youngsters when the unique was launched eight years in the past, will now be youngsters or adults. Disney will due to this fact be hoping the movie appeals each to the nostalgia viewers in addition to a brand new technology of kids. Following the trailer’s launch, one fan mentioned: “This seems to be good. Moana was an incredible movie with nice songs. I hope this sequel might be on the identical degree.” “So long as the songs are as iconic as the primary, I am all in,” mentioned one other. One fan commented: “It seems to be good however it stays to be seen how good the story is. Cautiously optimistic.” Nevertheless, not everyone was happy, with one consumer posting: “No person requested for this.” One other added: “Disney simply cannot cease milking film.” Some film followers mentioned they’d select to observe Depraved as an alternative, which is because of be launched on the identical day – 27 November.

The unique Moana made $687m (£540m) on the field workplace worldwide, and scored two Oscar nominations. A sequel was beforehand in growth as a Disney+ collection, however the firm stunned followers in February when it revealed it will take the movie to cinemas as an alternative. Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda – who was nominated for an Oscar for the unique – has not returned to work on the music for the sequel. As a substitute, the songs have been created by 4 composers, together with songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who rose to fame in 2022 after creating an unofficial Bridgerton musical on TikTok. A live-action Moana remake, additionally starring Johnson, is scheduled for launch in 2026.

