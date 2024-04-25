Mom reunited with kids after husband arrested in Turks and Caicos for ammunition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Grey Information) – An Oklahoma mother had an emotional reunion together with her two youngsters Tuesday, however one member of the family was lacking.

Valerie Watson has spent greater than every week in another country. She and her husband Ryan had been held in Turks and Caicos after bullets had been inadvertently left of their baggage after a searching journey.

It’s a critical offense on these islands, with a minimal jail sentence of 12 years. Officers launched Valerie Watson on Monday however locked up her husband.

“We all know that God’s nonetheless working, and he’s working by means of us,” Valerie Watson stated.

“I’ve been fascinated with this second for some time,” she stated of being reunited together with her youngsters. “I didn’t know when it was going to occur. I used to be ready to even be arrested yesterday.”

The Watsons have some assist in their battle. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt despatched a letter to authorities officers in Turks and Caicos on April 16. He calls Watson “an avid outdoorsman,” arguing the ammunition was “an inadvertent oversight, not an intentional try to interrupt the regulation. “

The workplace of Sen. Markwayne Mullin stated they’ve been in contact with the household and are doing every little thing they’ll to assist.

Valerie Watson stated she’s been anticipating embracing her kids.

“I don’t even have phrases to explain it. Simply getting to carry them once more, it simply stuffed my momma coronary heart. It made me so pleased. It simply offers me loads of consolation to know that I get to be right here with them now. However my spouse coronary heart remains to be breaking as a result of Ryan’s not with me,” she stated.

Valerie Watson stated that there’s nonetheless work to be accomplished to get her household again collectively.

“Routine has by no means sounded higher, however I do know our life is totally different. And our purpose is to get Ryan house as a result of we are able to’t be a household with out Dad,” she stated.

