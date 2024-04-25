News
Where to watch Manchester United vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Premier League is again in motion on Wednesday.
Who’s Taking part in
- Sheffield United @ Manchester United
- Present Information: Sheffield United 3-7-23, Manchester United 15-5-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- The place: Outdated Trafford
- TV: Peacock
- Comply with: CBS Sports activities App
What to Know
Manchester United will likely be taking part in at dwelling towards Sheffield United at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Outdated Trafford. Man United’s final 4 contests have been determined by not more than a aim, so do not be stunned if it is a shut one.
Final Saturday, neither Man United nor Bournemouth might acquire the higher hand so the 2 groups needed to accept a 2-2 draw. The one purpose Man United dodged a loss was the efficiency of Bruno Fernandes, who scored each targets for the workforce.
In the meantime, Sheffield and Burnley mixed for 21 pictures on aim on Saturday, which explains the spectacular 5 whole targets scored. Sheffield fell sufferer to a bruising 4-1 loss by the hands of Burnley. The disappointing consequence was simply extra of the identical for Sheffield because the squad hasn’t received a recreation since February tenth.
With that draw, Man United’s file strikes to 15-5-12. As for Sheffield, their defeat dropped their file right down to 3-7-23.
Man United beat Sheffield by a aim of their earlier matchup again in October of 2023, profitable 2-1. Will Man United repeat their success, or does Sheffield have a greater recreation plan this time round? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient.
Odds
Manchester United is a large favourite towards Sheffield United, in response to the most recent English Premier League odds, being -357 to win.
The over/beneath is 3.5 targets.
Collection Historical past
Manchester United has received 3 out of their final 5 video games towards Sheffield United.
- Oct 21, 2023 – Manchester United 2 vs. Sheffield United 1
- Jan 27, 2021 – Sheffield United 2 vs. Manchester United 1
- Dec 17, 2020 – Manchester United 3 vs. Sheffield United 2
- Jun 24, 2020 – Manchester United 3 vs. Sheffield United 0
- Nov 24, 2019 – Manchester United 3 vs. Sheffield United 3
