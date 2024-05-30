NBA Finals: Minnesota Timberwolves beat Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 | Basketball News

If Minnesota win the playoff collection, they’ll grow to be the primary staff in NBA historical past to advance after trailing 3-0.

The Minnesota Timberwolves keep alive within the NBA Western Convention finals, driving on Anthony Edwards’ game-high 29 factors and Karl-Anthony Cities’s long-range capturing kind for a 105-100 victory over the host Dallas Mavericks in Sport 4.

With their first win within the best-of-seven collection on Tuesday evening, the Timberwolves earned a Sport 5 at house on Thursday evening, hoping to blaze a path to grow to be the primary staff in NBA historical past to rally and advance after trailing 3-0 in a playoff collection.

Successful the collection was not on the staff’s radar in Sport 4, Edwards insisted afterwards.

“We simply needed to get one sport and lengthen the collection,” he mentioned.

“I’ve by no means been swept in my profession. I didn’t need to get swept. Not on their house courtroom, listening to their followers speak trash all day.”

Luka Doncic posted a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double for the fifth-seeded Mavericks, who gained the primary two video games of the collection in a earlier journey to Minneapolis.

After Minnesota led by 12 early on, the groups battled on even phrases for the primary 18-plus minutes of the second half, with Cities’s 3-pointer with 5:41 remaining giving the Timberwolves a 92-90 lead.

The guests by no means trailed once more, thanks largely to Cities, whose 3-pointer on Minnesota’s subsequent possession made it a five-point sport.

Anthony Edwards drops a near-triple-double because the @Timberwolves pressure Sport 5 within the Western Convention Finals! Karl-Anthony Cities: 25 PTS (9-13 FGM), 5 REB, 4 3PM

Mike Conley: 14 PTS, 7 AST, 4 STL

Luka Doncic: 28 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST Sport 5: Thursday (5/30), 8:30pm/et, TNT

Doncic takes the blame

Dallas’s finest likelihood to attract even down the stretch got here when Doncic misfired on a 3-pointer with the hosts trailing 95-92 with 3:18 to go.

When Cities related once more from past the arc with 2:54 to go, and Edwards adopted with a financial institution shot within the lane 67 seconds later, the Timberwolves had damaged issues open at 100-92.

“That was on me,” Doncic mentioned. “[I] didn’t give sufficient power.”

A determined 3-pointer by Doncic as he was being fouled with 13.2 seconds left stored the Mavericks alive at 103-100, however Doncic missed the next free throw.

After a timeout, Naz Reid acquired behind the Dallas defence for a game-clinching layup with 11.3 seconds remaining.

“We’d by no means misplaced three in a row till earlier within the playoffs. We’ve by no means misplaced 4 in a row,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch mentioned.

“The fellows responded. Enjoyable staff to teach as a result of they all the time consider they’ll win, it doesn’t matter what.”

The Timberwolves had been outscored 10-3, 6-0 and 14-3, respectively, on the finish of the primary three video games en path to three-, one- and nine-point losses.

They’re now 3-0 in potential elimination video games this postseason.

Issues had been tied at 49 on the break, with Edwards and Doncic every main their respective groups with 17 factors. Minnesota had been up 78-73 heading into the fourth quarter.

“They gained one sport,” Doncic mentioned. “We’ve acquired to deal with the subsequent one.”