Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds, prediction: 2024 NBA Western Conference finals Game 5 picks by proven model

The Dallas Mavericks will get one other likelihood to shut out the Minnesota Timberwolves within the 2024 NBA Western Convention finals when the groups collide in a vital Sport 5 on Thursday on the Goal Heart in Minneapolis. In Sport 4 on Tuesday, the Timberwolves averted a sweep with a 105-100 victory in Dallas. Regardless of the win, the Mavericks nonetheless lead the best-of-seven sequence, 3-1. The winner of the sequence will advance to the NBA Finals to face the Japanese Convention champion Boston Celtics, who swept the Indiana Pacers in 4 video games.

Tipoff on Thursday is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is listed as a 4.5-point favourite within the newest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds through SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/beneath for complete factors scored is 209.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks unfold: Minnesota -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/beneath: 209.5 factors

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks cash line: Minnesota -196, Dallas +163

MIN: Timberwolves led the NBA in defensive effectivity (108.4) throughout the common season

DAL: Luka Doncic leads all gamers in assists per sport (9.1) throughout the playoffs

Why the Timberwolves can cowl

Minnesota has been clutch when dealing with elimination within the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Timberwolves are 3-0 in video games when a loss would’ve despatched them house for the summer season. That features two wins within the Western Convention semifinals towards the reigning champion Denver Nuggets when Minnesota was down 3-2 within the sequence.

As well as, the Timberwolves have been an elite defensive group all season. Through the common season, Minnesota led the NBA in defensive effectivity (108.4 factors per 100 possessions). The unit was anchored by 7-foot-1 heart Rudy Gobert, who was named the league’s Defensive Participant of the Yr. See which group to choose right here.

Why the Mavericks can cowl

Doncic has been an elite playmaker for Dallas throughout the playoffs. Within the postseason the do-it-all level guard has led all gamers in assists, averaging 9.1 per sport. He additionally ranks eighth in scoring (28.3 factors per sport) and ninth in rebounding (9.6). In Sport 4 on Tuesday he had a triple-double, with 28 factors, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Led by Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have excelled in clutch conditions this season. Dallas owned the NBA’s second-best clutch report (23-9) and the perfect clutch offense (127.1 factors per 100 possessions) throughout the common season. To this point on this sequence towards Minnesota, the Mavericks have outscored the Timberwolves 32-21 within the remaining three minutes of the 4 video games. See which group to choose right here.

