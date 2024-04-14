Newcastle v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Isak and Gordon star in big win

(REUTERS)

Alexander Isak smashed his method by way of the 20-goal barrier as Newcastle United boosted their European hopes by denting these of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies’ £63m document signing produced two luxurious finishes both facet of Anthony Gordon’s strike to take his tally for the marketing campaign to 21 earlier than Fabian Schar’s thunderous late header secured a 4-0 win at St James’ Park.

It was their third victory in 4 Premier League outings and ended fourth-placed Spurs’ three-match unbeaten run, and whereas it may not have been as spectacular as final season’s 6-1 rout within the corresponding fixture, it was equally emphatic.

Head coach Eddie Howe as soon as once more arrange his workforce to suck within the guests after which hit them on the break, and the plan labored to perfection on an day defender Micky van de Ven specifically will need to neglect rapidly as he was sat down for each first-half objectives.

Relive all of the motion beneath:

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE

Newcastle beat Tottenham 4-0 within the Premier League

Eddie Howe’s workforce soar into the highest six because of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon’s heroics

Spurs slip up within the race for Champions League soccer with robust fixtures to come back

FULL-TIME! Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

86’ GOAL! – Schar thumps residence a header from Gordon nook (NEW 4-0 TOT)

51’ GOAL! – Isak scores once more after working clear by way of (NEW 3-0 TOT)

32’ GOAL! – Gordon cuts within Van de Ven to double lead (NEW 2-0 TOT)

30’ GOAL! – Isak nets opener after good work from Gordon (NEW 1-0 TOT)

Newcastle United FC 4 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Alexander Isak stars as Newcastle put 4 previous Tottenham

15:01 , Mike Jones

Alexander Isak smashed his method by way of the 20-goal barrier as Newcastle boosted their European hopes by denting these of Tottenham.

The Magpies’ £63million document signing produced two luxurious finishes both facet of Anthony Gordon’s strike to take his tally for the marketing campaign to 21 earlier than Fabian Schar’s thunderous late header secured a 4-0 win at St James’ Park.

It was their third victory in 4 Premier League outings and ended fourth-placed Spurs’ three-match unbeaten run, and whereas it may not have been as spectacular as final season’s 6-1 rout within the corresponding fixture, it was equally emphatic.

Alexander Isak stars as Newcastle put 4 previous Tottenham

Howe speaks to TNT

15:15 , Chris Wilson

Eddie Howe is beaming as he speaks to TNT.

“We felt we would have liked to alter to present ourselves the most effective probability of what we wished to do.

“I believed tactically it labored, it was a extremely good supply from the gamers, they all the time deserve the reward for the execution. Our focus ranges had been actually good.”

On ending within the European locations, he says: “Who is aware of, we’ve simply acquired to maintain doing our bit which is making an attempt to win each recreation.

“We’re hopefully returning to someplace close to our greatest and we’ve acquired to maintain heading in that route.”

isak speaks to TNT

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Isak is talking to Ferdinand, Crouch and Lynsey Hipgrave after his man-of-the-match efficiency.

“Usually we simply press on a regular basis however the recreation plan was a bit totally different at the moment. The best way the supervisor arrange the workforce within the recreation plan was wonderful and we executed it in a great way as properly.

He praises teammate Guimaraes, saying that “he’s wonderful in all phases of the pitch”.

On the potential of successful the Golden Boot, he says that “isn’t actually in my thoughts”.

“I really feel I’m in good type now, myself and the workforce too. We simply must hold going on this method and dealing arduous.”

Postecoglou speaks to TNT

14:51 , Chris Wilson

Spurs supervisor Ange Postecoglou says he “thought Newcastle had been actually good at the moment”.

“We simply didn’t get to any ranges that will enable us to get a grip on the sport.

“I believed even earlier than the objectives we didn’t have an actual grip on the sport like we often do. It grew to become a recreation of transition and we paid the worth for that.

Even exterior the objectives I don’t assume our soccer was wherever close to the extent it needs to be.”

On what went mistaken, he says that Spurs will “have time to analyse that, proper now [I’m] not likely certain”.

On van de Ven’s errors, he says “that’s the lifetime of an elite footballer, you’re going to make errors”.

“I believe all of us as a gaggle have a good bit to study from at the moment.”

Gordon speaks to TNT

14:45 , Chris Wilson

Anthony Gordon is first in entrance of the cameras.

“We knew we couldn’t play our regular method in opposition to this workforce as a result of they’re so good with the ball,” he says.

“We modified tactically, went man for man, and the sport plan that the supervisor set us up with was excellent.

“I believe particularly right here at St James’ with the group, if we will rating again to again, fairly shut then it will possibly really feel just like the stadium is suffocating you. Belief me, I’ve been right here as an away participant and it positively appears like that.

“It got here at an important time and from there I felt like we managed the sport.”

On the race to qualify for Europe, he says that “it’s large”.

“We’ve had a style for it this season and we wish subsequent 12 months to be the identical. With performances like we put in at the moment, that received’t put us far mistaken off that.”

FULL-TIME: Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

14:41 , Chris Wilson

So a disappointing day for Spurs in a recreation that was essential for his or her high 4 hopes. Ange Postecoglou’s facet now face Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool of their subsequent three video games, and Manchester Metropolis simply 5 days earlier than the top of the season.

For the house facet, it’s a wonderful win with some wonderful performances. Isak and Gordon significantly stood out, although Barnes, Schar and Guimaraes all performed very properly too.

The Magpies face Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Burnley of their subsequent three video games.

14:29 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

14:26 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! And that’s that. An enormous win in Newcastle’s bid to return to European soccer. A chastening defeat in Spurs’ bid to get high 4.

The injury was achieved with the 2 objectives in 90-odd seconds, however Spurs hardly ever threatened in fact. A poor displaying from the away facet.

Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

14:24 , Chris Wilson

93 minutes: Newcastle simply taking part in it round now, making an attempt to protect that clear sheet.

Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

14:23 , Chris Wilson

92 minutes: Newcastle carry on Matt Ritchie and Joe White for Guimaraes and Schar.

Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

14:21 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes: There’ll be 5 minutes of added time. Isak will get the MOTM award, with honourable point out to Gordon and Schar.

Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

14:19 , Chris Wilson

88 minutes: Harvey Barnes comes off for Lewis Corridor.

GOAL! Newcastle 4-0 Tottenham

14:18 , Chris Wilson

86 minutes: GOAL! So easy for Newcastle.

Gordon swings in a nook and Fabian Schar rises above the Spurs defence, and his towering header goes into the far nook. That had been coming, with Newcastle dominant from corners.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

14:16 , Chris Wilson

85 minutes: CLOSE! One other probability for Gordon after a stunning go by Barnes, however Spurs handle to clear simply earlier than the England winner can get a shot away. Possibly ought to have hit it first time.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

14:14 , Chris Wilson

83 minutes: Lo Celso has come on for Maddison as Postecoglou tries one final throw of the cube.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

14:11 , Chris Wilson

80 minutes: CLOSE! Gordon swings in a nook and Royal heads it away straight to Krafth. His half-volleyed effort bounces and lands on the base of the put up!

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

14:09 , Chris Wilson

78 minutes: Guimaraes launches a counter by taking part in in Livramento down the fitting. The substitute’s ball is an inviting one, however it’s simply too far-off from Isak.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

14:07 , Chris Wilson

77 minutes: Jacob Murphy comes off for Tino Livramento.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

14:06 , Chris Wilson

75 minutes: Spurs are nonetheless looking for a gap, however the residence facet are defending properly and limiting the opposition to lengthy photographs.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

14:03 , Chris Wilson

72 minutes: Anderson will get to the second ball and hits his personal speculative effort, which additionally flies over. Each side form of appear to be they wouldn’t thoughts the sport ending now.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:59 , Chris Wilson

69 minutes: Newcastle have defended very properly, it should be mentioned. They restrict Maddison to a speculative effort from exterior the field, which flies over.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:57 , Chris Wilson

67 minutes: Spurs can’t actually string any significant attacking play collectively in the meanwhile. Werner tries chopping inside however Murphy does properly to deal with and win the purpose kick.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:55 , Chris Wilson

64 minutes: Maddison performs Kulusevski into the field, however Newcastle clear for a nook.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:53 , Chris Wilson

62 minutes: Nice play from Anderson. Barnes dinks it into him within the field, he skips previous the problem and hits a shot to the close to put up, however Vicario saves properly.

From the nook, Newcastle get a head to it once more however it simply runs previous Anderson.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:51 , Chris Wilson

61 minutes: Maddison is the newest to be booked after a excessive foot.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:50 , Chris Wilson

60 minutes: Newcastle nonetheless look extra more likely to rating, however Spurs have one probability. Brennan Johnson does properly to carry it down and keep away from a problem, however he opts to shoot fairly than play in Kulusevski.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:49 , Chris Wilson

57 minutes: Spurs make their modifications. Kulusevski, Pape Sarr and Hojbjerg come on for Son, Bentancur and Bissouma.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:46 , Chris Wilson

56 minutes: Gordon delivers the free-kick and Isak will get a glancing header onto it, however it bounces extensive of the far put up!

Replays present he was possible offside.

Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:45 , Chris Wilson

55 minutes: Spurs making ready extra modifications now. Newcastle are dominating as Romero is booked for bringing down Romero.

GOAL! Newcastle 3-0 Tottenham

13:43 , Chris Wilson

50 minutes: GOAL! Too simple for Newcastle.

An extended ball is performed over from deep contained in the Newcastle half. Isak is one-on-one with van de Ven on midway and instances his run completely from inside his personal half, and he races clear. He drives in the direction of purpose, opens his physique up and slots it previous Vicario into the far nook. 3-0.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:40 , Chris Wilson

50 minutes: Werner cuts in and hits a shot from exterior the field. It’s straight at Dubravka.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:39 , Chris Wilson

49 minutes: Porro was down injured after that block and now he comes off for Emerson Royal.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:39 , Chris Wilson

47 minutes: Bissouma is booked for a late sliding problem on Longstaff.

From the free-kick, the ball is clipped in and Schar wins the header. It runs to Isak, who diverts it goalwards, however Porro blocks.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:35 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The house facet get us underway within the second half.

HALF-TIME: Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:33 , Chris Wilson

The groups are again within the tunnel now. Will we see any modifications at half-time?

13:26 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:20 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! Nothing to report from added time because the half peters out. Spurs dominated the opening phases however Newcastle’s quick-fire double places the firmly in management. The Magpies are flying now!

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:18 , Chris Wilson

45 minutes: There’ll be two minutes of added time.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:17 , Chris Wilson

44 minutes: An ideal sliding deal with from Schar prevents Son from being performed clear by way of. Spurs look a bit of out of concepts as we strategy half-time.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:15 , Chris Wilson

42 minutes: One other Newcastle probability as Barnes collects on the left and performs Anderson in on the overlapping run. His cross is put behind for a nook.

Gordon swings it in and Isak heads it in the direction of purpose, however no one is there to attach with it. Newcastle are dominating corners to this point.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:14 , Chris Wilson

41 minutes: Dubravka nearly provides Spurs a method again into the sport after he fails to gather the lengthy ball and results in no man’s land, however Schar does properly to intervene and forestall the shot on an open purpose.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:12 , Chris Wilson

38 minutes: Barnes performs a stunning clipped ball over to Isak, however he can’t carry it down earlier than Vicario collects it.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:09 , Chris Wilson

36 minutes: CLOSE! Pretty once more from Isak. Barnes performs it into him and he lets it run throughout his physique, taking the defender out the sport earlier than he hits it. It’s blocked by the sliding problem and Newcastle have a nook. You might argue that ought to’ve been 3-0.

Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:07 , Chris Wilson

34 minutes: Undecided if it’s van de Ven’s studs or poor decision-making, however that’s actually poor defending twice in two minutes. Newcastle are flying now.

Gordon swings in a nook and Dan Burn will get his head to it, however it’s over.

GOAL! Newcastle 2-0 Tottenham

13:05 , Chris Wilson

32 minutes: A torrid {couples} of minutes for van de Ven.

Pedro Porro performs a horrible backpass and Gordon intercepts it within the field. He cuts inside van de Ven, who’s despatched to the ground for the second time in as many minutes, and Gordon rifles it previous Vicario into the far nook!

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Tottenham

13:03 , Chris Wilson

30 minutes: GOAL! That’s some pretty play from Isak.

Anthony Gordon picks up the ball on midway, shrugs off Udogie and threads a go by way of to Isak. He cuts inside van de Ven and slots it residence!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

13:01 , Chris Wilson

27 minutes: Newcastle can’t make something of the free-kick, and Spurs win possession once more, however Maddison can’t discover Son on the break.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:58 , Chris Wilson

25 minutes: Gordon is the sufferer of a cynical foul for the third time in 25 minutes, and van de Ven will get the primary reserving of the day!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:57 , Chris Wilson

24 minutes: Spurs have definitely been dominant to this point right here, although just one actual clear-cut probability to report to this point. Newcastle are struggling to play out from the again at instances.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:54 , Chris Wilson

21 minutes: Newcastle’s assault has simply lacked a bit of little bit of cohesion. Harvey Barnes is the newest to make a mistake as he tries to put it off to Anderson.

Spurs attempt to counter however Burn fouls Maddison. No yellow once more!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:52 , Chris Wilson

20 minutes: Gordon does properly to win possession after which he will get bodied by Maddison as Newcastle look to counter. The group assume it needs to be a reserving, however Maddison escapes.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:51 , Chris Wilson

18 minutes: Spurs are successful possession again rapidly after they do lose it, regardless of the most effective efforts of Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle’s attackers.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:49 , Chris Wilson

16 minutes: No actual probabilities to notice since that Werner miss. Spurs are having fun with much more possession, however Newcastle do look harmful after they assault.

Spurs create one other probability as Maddison skips previous a problem within the field and cuts it again to Werner, however he mishits his shot.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:47 , Chris Wilson

14 minutes: Vicario is fouled after accumulating the nook. Son performs a stunning ball with the surface of his foot to Werner, however the German’s shot hits Son after the Spurs captain had made the overlapping run!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:46 , Chris Wilson

12 minutes: Bentancur performs a wasteful go after some good exchanges from Spurs in assault. Newcastle go down the opposite finish and Barnes simply skips previous Murphy, however his cutback is cleared.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:44 , Chris Wilson

11 minutes: Newcastle nearly win the ball within the Spurs field after urgent excessive – they’re utilizing that to their benefit to this point, with Vicario sometimes trying a bit of shaky.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:42 , Chris Wilson

8 minutes: Newcastle break and Gordon performs an early cross over to Harvey Barnes. His contact is nearly excellent however Spurs put it behind for a nook.

Gordon swings the nook in, it comes off Bissouma and bounces right down to Guimaraes, however Vicario clears!

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:39 , Chris Wilson

6 minutes: Maddison swings the cross in however Spurs lose possession after Bissouma fouls Barnes. Loads of exchanging possession in the meanwhile.

Pedro Porro is launched down the fitting and he performs in a stunning half-volleyed cross, however Werner volleys it over! He ought to have tried the header there.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:37 , Chris Wilson

5 minutes: Spurs are having fun with some possession now and Udogie wins a nook after getting away down the left.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:36 , Chris Wilson

3 minutes: Gordon’s nook is poor however Newcastle handle to retain possession earlier than Anderson loses it to Udogie.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:34 , Chris Wilson

2 minutes: Anthony Gordon will get away down the fitting and performs in a cross, however it’s simply behind Isak. The house facet win a nook.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:32 , Chris Wilson

1 min: Nearly an opportunity for Spurs because the ball bounces to Bentancur on the sting of the field, however it’s blocked.

Newcastle 0-0 Tottenham

12:32 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The away facet get us underway.

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE

12:29 , Chris Wilson

The groups are out now and lining up. It might be an enormous day within the battle for European locations.

Eddie Howe speaks to TNT

12:26 , Chris Wilson

Eddie Howe is in entrance of the cameras now.

He says that Spurs “are tactically attention-grabbing”, and so he has “picked a flexible workforce that may match-up to Tottenham very properly”.

“Spurs stick with what they do. Their rotations is superb and whatever the formation we’ve to be adaptable. Then in fact on the ball we’ve to do what we’ve to do.”

12:25 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

Newcastle vs Tottenham

12:22 , Chris Wilson

Alexander Isak has scored in every of his final 5 appearances at St. James’ Park, netting six objectives in whole.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Dan Burn speaks to TNT

12:18 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle defender Dan Burn spoke to TNT a short while in the past.

He emphasised that Newcastle “have solely misplaced to a couple groups at residence, however it’s positively totally different to final season”.

“Now we have modified the way in which we’ve performed since final season – it has been a bit totally different. Accidents have harm. Now we have not been ready to rotate the squad, however I’m nonetheless very assured once we play at residence.”

On Spurs, he says that they’re “doing one thing no one else is doing”.

“They’ve some actual risk going ahead and I believe it is going to be an actual open recreation.”

Newcastle vs Tottenham

12:15 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s Premier League fixtures have produced 117 objectives this season, probably the most of any facet within the competitors, with 65 scored and 52 conceded.

Haptic shirt to assist enhance St James’ Park ambiance for deaf Newcastle followers

12:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have launched a brand new initiative which can enable deaf supporters to “really feel” the ambiance of video games at St James’ Park.

The Premier League membership have introduced out a brand new haptic duplicate shirt which, when worn at matches, will vibrate in response to crowd noises.

The know-how, which utilises microphones positioned across the floor, might be used for the primary time because the Magpies host Tottenham within the Premier League on Saturday.

It’s a world first in sport however related methods have been used efficiently in different areas of leisure, significantly classical music live shows.

Haptic shirt to assist enhance St James’ Park ambiance for deaf Newcastle followers

Newcastle vs Tottenham

12:05 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have discovered the web in all of their top-flight residence fixtures this season, with Tottenham the one different facet to realize that.

Their run of scoring in 16 consecutive Premier League residence matches is their longest since an 18-game streak from September 2002 to August 2003.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

12:00 , Mike Jones

Ange Postecoglou’s facet have failed to seek out the web in simply one among their previous 43 league matches – the 3-0 defeat at Fulham final month.

18 of their 23 Premier League objectives this 12 months have come within the second half of video games.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:55 , Mike Jones

Tottenham have received 4 of their previous six top-flight matches, drawing one and shedding the opposite. Nonetheless, Spurs have triumphed in simply two of their previous 9 Premier League away video games, drawing 4 and shedding three.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:50 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have misplaced solely two of their final 10 Premier League matches, successful 5 and drawing three. Eddie Howe’s facet are vying to win consecutive league video games for the primary time since December.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:45 , Mike Jones

Newcastle may win consecutive residence league matches in opposition to Spurs for the primary time since a run of 4 between April 2006 and December 2008.

Tottenham have scored on every of their final 17 visits to St. James’ Park in all competitions since a 1-0 FA Cup defeat in March 2005.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:40 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have misplaced six of their final 9 residence video games in opposition to Tottenham within the Premier League, drawing one and successful two. Nonetheless, these two wins had been a 5-1 victory in Could 2016 final season’s 6-1 triumph in April 2023.

Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:35 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe makes two modifications to the Newcastle facet that defeated Fulham 1-0 final weekend.

Joe Willock is dominated out with an Achilles harm whereas Lewis Corridor drops to the bench. Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes each got here into the beginning line-up.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou makes simply the one change to the workforce which cruised to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Rodrigo Bentancur is most well-liked to Pape Matar Sarr in midfield.

Richarlison doesn’t make the squad.

Newcastle vs Tottenham line-ups

11:31 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Barnes, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Son Heung-min

Ange Postecoglou: I’ve little interest in filming a brand new docuseries at Tottenham

11:27 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou has little interest in following the lead of Newcastle and different golf equipment, which incorporates his personal, of permitting the TV cameras contained in the Tottenham dressing room to movie a documentary.

Spurs return to St James’ Park on Saturday for the primary time since their 6-1 thrashing final April, which options in a latest docuseries in regards to the north-east membership.

Episode three of the four-part sequence focuses on a match which proved the nadir of a sorry season for Tottenham and subsequently resulted within the appointment of Postecoglou in June.

This documentary about Newcastle is the newest in a set of sports activities sequence by Amazon Prime, which incorporates Spurs’ 2019-20 marketing campaign the place then-manager Jose Mourinho predictably proved a TV star, however the present coach within the hotseat has no such burning need.

Ange Postecoglou: I’ve little interest in filming a brand new docuseries at Tottenham

Newcastle vs Tottenham suggestions, predictions and Premier League betting odds

11:12 , Luke Baker

With Aston Villa fading within the race for fourth, Tottenham go to Newcastle on Grand Nationwide Saturday sensing a chance to drag away from their rivals with the end line in sight.

Villa and Spurs are each on 60 factors, however Ange Postecoglou’s males lead by a nostril because of their superior purpose distinction. The highest-four odds present Tottenham as favorite to complete fourth, and whereas fifth is more likely to be sufficient to additionally qualify for the Champions League, it doesn’t but include the assure of top-tier European motion fourth has to supply.

With Villa going to Arsenal on Sunday, Spurs can put some daylight between them and Unai Emery’s males however the hosts have European ambitions of their very own and will transfer into the highest six with a victory.

The Magpies hammered Tottenham 6-1 the final time they visited Tyneside however are residence underdogs on betting apps for this newest encounter.

Listed below are our suggestions for the sport:

Newcastle vs Tottenham suggestions, predictions and Premier League betting odds

Early Tottenham workforce information

11:00 , Luke Baker

For the guests, striker Richarlison missed their final match in opposition to Nottingham Forest, and might be assessed forward of this recreation.

Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon all stay on the sidelines.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son

Early Newcastle workforce information

10:50 , Luke Baker

Joe Willock is the newest addition to the Newcastle harm record. The Magpies have one of many league’s worst harm data, with Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Tino Livramento all out.

Sandro Tonali is in fact nonetheless suspended. Lewis Corridor faces a late health take a look at

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Corridor; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

watch Newcasle v Spurs

10:40 , Luke Baker

Newcastle vs Tottenham kicks off at 12.30pm BST on 13 April 2024 at St. James’ Park, Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The match might be proven dwell on TNT Sports activities 1 and TNT Sports activities Final, which subscribers can stream through the Discovery + app and web site. Protection will start at 11am BST.

Should you’re travelling overseas and need to watch main sporting occasions, you would possibly want a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is right here to assist and contains offers on VPNs out there. Viewers utilizing a VPN must guarantee that they adjust to any native rules the place they’re, and likewise with the phrases of their service supplier.

All the pieces you could find out about Newcastle v Tottenham

10:40 , Luke Baker

Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park within the weekend’s early kick-off within the Premier League.

The Magpies face a Spurs workforce that has not too long ago moved into the highest 4 as they proceed to hunt for a assured Champions League spot. Ange Postecoglou’s facet sit on 60 factors, degree on factors with fifth-placed Villa however with one recreation in hand.

Eddie Howe’s facet in the meantime, have struggled to duplicate final season’s type and are languishing in eighth as they hunt a return to European competitors subsequent season. However, they’re solely two factors of sixth-placed Manchester United, even when a return to the Champions League is just about off the playing cards.

Each side have received three, drawn one and misplaced one among their final 5 Premier League video games, although Newcastle’s in depth harm record could properly have tipped the sport in Spurs’ favour.

In any case, Tottenham might be keen to choose up three factors forward of a run of 5 video games that may see them face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester Metropolis earlier than the top of the season.

Right here’s every thing you could know in regards to the match

Is Newcastle vs Tottenham on TV? watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle vs Tottenham

10:20 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Unbiased’s protection of Newcastle vs Tottenham as each side attempt to transfer nearer to a spot in Europe subsequent season.