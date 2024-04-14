Wrexham Promoted Again, As Storybook Reynolds, McElhenney Run Goes On

Welsh soccer membership Wrexham AFC obtained its Hollywood ending final yr with its promotion to the English Soccer League, the fourth tier of English soccer. The sequel was simply nearly as good, as Wrexham secured back-to-back promotions with a 6-0 win over Forest Inexperienced on Saturday.

The membership owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will play in League One subsequent season, two tiers beneath the Premier League.

It’s the first time Wrexham has achieved back-to-back promotions in its 159-year historical past. It final performed within the third tier of English soccer through the 2004-05 season.

Wrexham is second in League Two with two video games to go. The highest three groups are mechanically promoted to League One, and the fourth-place membership MK Dons can now not end forward of Wrexham.

In November 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney reached an settlement to purchase Wrexham. Its fan base has bulged thanks largely to their Welcome to Wrexham docuseries, which debuted in August 2022 on FX and Hulu within the U.S. and Disney+ within the UK.

Final month, Wrexham reported monetary outcomes for the 2022-23 season. Income soared 75% to $13 million for the yr, and up from the standard $2 million to $4 million earlier than the Hollywood stars purchased the membership.

Losses additionally jumped, however he group stated these losses wouldn’t be repeated and that it now generates sufficient earnings to cowl operational prices.

“These losses have been deemed obligatory to permit the Membership to maximise its full potential within the shortest time virtually doable,” the membership stated in an announcement.

The group expects “considerably” larger income for the 2023-24 season after its promotion, and it seems to be like 2024-25 might be one other large bump.