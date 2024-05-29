NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexually assaulting 2 women – NBC10 Philadelphia

What to Know The Washington Commanders say they had been made conscious Monday of a lawsuit filed in civil court docket final week in opposition to kicker Brandon McManus. The Jacksonville Jaguars acknowledged they’re additionally being sued.

The Commanders and Jaguars mentioned they’re wanting into the matter. ESPN reported two girls are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them throughout a constitution flight to London final yr when he was taking part in for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McManus’ lawyer referred to as it an extortion try. Washington signed McManus in March.

The Washington Commanders mentioned Monday they had been made conscious of a lawsuit filed in civil court docket final week in opposition to kicker Brandon McManus, and the Jacksonville Jaguars acknowledged they’re additionally being sued.

A Commanders spokesperson mentioned the workforce is wanting into the state of affairs and has spoken with McManus’ agent and the NFL workplace, including, “We take allegations of this nature very severely.”

ESPN reported two girls are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them throughout a constitution flight to London final yr when he was taking part in for the Jaguars, who mentioned they’re conscious of the grievance and the importance of the claims being made.

“As we proceed to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on a corporation constructed by individuals who signify our group and recreation with the best character and sophistication,” the Jaguars mentioned in an announcement.

Citing court docket paperwork that haven’t but been posted on Duval County’s public information database, ESPN studies the ladies, recognized as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, are accusing McManus of rubbing and grinding in opposition to them through the flight and the Jaguars of failing to oversee him and create a secure surroundings for workers serving the workforce. They’re searching for greater than $1 million and asking for a jury trial, based on ESPN.

McManus’ lawyer referred to as them “completely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations.”

“We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his identify by exhibiting what these claims really are — an extortion try,” Brett R. Gallaway of McLaughlin & Stern mentioned in an announcement despatched to The Related Press.

McManus, who turns 33 in July, signed with Washington in March. The Philadelphia native has been within the league for a decade, the primary 9 seasons with the Denver Broncos, after taking part in at Temple.