News
NHL playoffs 2024: NY Rangers look to take 3-0 series lead over Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3
NORTH CAROLINA — Artemi Panarin redirected a cross between his legs on the crease to beat Pyotr Kotchetkov simply 1:43 into extra time and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday evening to take a 3-0 lead within the second-round playoff collection.
Panarin scored after Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov misplaced management of a puck within the nook within the defensive zone. Vincent Trocheck collected it on the fitting aspect and despatched it towards the crease to Panarin, who tipped the puck behind him as defenseman Jalen Chatfield tried to push him away from the crease.
The puck slipped below the fitting elbow and previous the ribs of Kotchetkov, sending Panarin into celebration and the Rangers quickly becoming a member of him close to the door towards the tunnel off the ice.
The Rangers can full the sweep in Recreation 4 right here Saturday evening.
Chris Kreider and Alexis LaFreniere additionally scored objectives for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin made 45 saves.
Jake Guentzel had a first-period objective for Carolina, whereas Andrei Svechnikov tied it with 1:36 left to power the extra time and ship a jolt via the house crowd.
