Mavericks vs. Thunder odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA playoff picks, Game 2 best bets from proven model

The No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks head again into Paycom Heart to play in opposition to the No. 1 seed Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder on Thursday. The Thunder are at present 5-0 within the 2024 NBA playoffs, together with 3-0 at house. In the meantime, Dallas has gone 2-2 on the highway within the postseason. The Mavericks need to keep away from taking place 0-2, as they did within the 2022 Western Convention Semifinals in opposition to the Phoenix Suns.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on the Paycom Heart in Oklahoma Metropolis, Okla. The Thunder are 5-point favorites within the newest Mavericks vs. Thunder odds through SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/underneath for complete factors scored is 218.5. Earlier than making any Thunder vs. Mavericks picks, you will wish to see the NBA predictions and betting recommendation from the confirmed laptop mannequin at SportsLine.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Thunder and simply locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. Listed here are a number of NBA betting strains and traits for Thunder vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Thunder unfold: Oklahoma Metropolis -5

Mavericks vs. Thunder over/underneath: 218.5 factors

Mavericks vs. Thunder cash line: Oklahoma Metropolis -200, Dallas +167

OKC: The Thunder are 8-1 in opposition to the unfold of their previous 9 video games

DAL: The Mavs are 14-6 in opposition to the unfold of their final 20 video games

Why the Thunder can cowl

Heart Chet Holmgren is a flexible difference-maker on the ground. Holmgren can shoot the basketball, carry the ball up, and is an elite finisher across the rim. In the meantime, defensively he is an outstanding shot blocker on account of his size and light-weight toes. Holmgren is logging 16 factors, 8.4 rebounds, and a couple of.8 blocks within the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Recreation 1, he tallied 19 factors, seven boards, and three blocks.

Guard Josh Giddey offers the Thunder one other facilitator and playmaker. Giddey is at his finest attacking downhill to both rating or to make use of his very good courtroom imaginative and prescient. The 21-year-old is averaging 10.4 factors, 5 rebounds, and three assists per contest within the postseason. He is scored 13-plus factors in three of his final 4 video games.

Why the Mavericks can cowl

Guard Luka Doncic can go off in any contest. Doncic might not be the quickest participant on the courtroom however he will get to his spots on the ground constantly. The five-time All-Star is an outstanding ground normal and facilitator. He at present leads the squad in factors (28.3), rebounds (8.4), and assists (9.4) within the playoffs. On Might 3 versus the Clippers, Doncic racked up 28 factors, seven rebounds, and 13 assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving is a fearless playmaker with the ball. Irving has an excellent offensive arsenal with a dependable perimeter shot. He can rating a bunch of factors within the blink of an eye fixed. Irving averages 25.6 factors, 5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per sport so far within the postseason. Within the closeout win over Los Angeles, Irving had 30 factors, 4 assists, and two steals.

SportsLine's mannequin is leaning Over on the full, projecting 221 mixed factors.

