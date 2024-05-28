Nicki Minaj released after arrest in the Netherlands on suspicion of exporting soft drugs

Nicki Minaj was launched from custody Saturday hours after she was arrested by police within the Netherlands on suspicion of exporting smooth medicine, authorities mentioned.

The rapper was fined and allowed to “proceed her journey,” police mentioned in a translated put up on X simply earlier than 4 p.m. ET.

Minaj, 41, was touring to Manchester, England, from Amsterdam for a live performance on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” when she was arrested. Minaj, whose actual title is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, was scheduled to carry out on the Co-op Reside enviornment in Manchester on Saturday evening however it was postponed, Reside Nation UK mentioned in an replace.

Nicki Minaj in New York Metropolis. Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

“Regardless of Nicki’s greatest efforts to discover each potential avenue to make tonight’s present occur, the occasions of as we speak have made it unattainable,” the corporate mentioned. “We’re deeply dissatisfied by the inconvenience this has prompted.”

Tickets will stay legitimate for the rescheduled live performance, the corporate mentioned.

Police haven’t recognized the title of the particular person arrested, however when requested if it was Minaj, a spokesperson mentioned officers had “arrested a 41-year-old American lady at Schiphol Airport due to possession of soppy medicine.”

In a social media put up early Sunday native time, Minaj mentioned she arrived at her resort in Manchester a little bit greater than an hour in the past. “After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my airplane nonetheless didn’t take off for one more 20 minutes as soon as I boarded” the 50-minute flight from Amsterdam, she wrote.

“Please please please settle for my deepest & most honest apologies,” Minaj wrote. “They certain did know precisely tips on how to harm me as we speak however this too, shall move.”

The rapper mentioned she hopes to have the ability to share the rescheduled date for Saturday’s present on Sunday, and that she and her group are contemplating one choice in June and one other in July.

She confirmed she’d nonetheless be performing the second present in Manchester on Thursday, and that she’s going to nonetheless go on in Birmingham on Sunday.

“I’ll discover a option to not solely make up the date with the efficiency however I’m going to create an added bonus for everybody that had a tkt for this present. Promise,” Minaj mentioned.

Earlier on Saturday, Minaj had shared quite a few posts on social media detailing the incident.

In a single video she shared on X, the rapper is seen being advised that her baggage must be searched.

“I’m so sorry to say that,” a person on the airport tells her.

“However isn’t that what you deliberate on doing from the get-go? Why didn’t you guys search it earlier than it went on the airplane,” she responds.

The person says they did a “random fast examine” however have to open the bags.

In subsequent posts, Minaj mentioned she believed individuals had been attempting to “cease this tour” and had been mendacity to her.

“They took my baggage & once I requested the place it’s they mentioned it’s on the airplane. It couldn’t have been, I simply pulled up,” she mentioned. “I by no means gave them my luggage. They’re refusing to let me see my very own luggage.”

In one other put up, she wrote: “They’re being paid huge cash to attempt to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this profitable & they’ll’t eat off me. They bought caught stealing cash from my journey/jets. Bought fired. Bought mad. And so on.”

“That is how they plant issues in your baggage,” one other learn.

Minaj mentioned within the Sunday social media put up she has video proof of the encounter and she or he’ll “have the attorneys & GOD take it from right here tho.”

Throughout an Instagram Reside, Minaj filmed police as they advised her to get inside a van so she may very well be taken to the police station. In a put up on X, the rapper mentioned she was being advised she needed to “go 5 minutes away to make a press release about my safety to the police precinct.”