Nicole Kidman Says She Would Be a Terrible Director

When Nicole Kidman was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award, she spent a big portion of her speech thanking the administrators whom she’s labored with all through the years. The respect for the job, although, doesn’t she imply has any need to step behind the digicam herself.

“I really feel like I might be a horrible director as a result of I all the time have so many concepts. A director has to make decisions, and that’s not my robust go well with,” Kidman advised The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday evening on the AFI pink carpet, noting {that a} producer’s duties far more align together with her pursuits. “I’m superb at being passionate and supporting the voices and studying a script and going, ‘I like this script,’ or seeing any person and going, ‘I like this actor, I like this director, how do I help them?’ They usually possibly have performed nothing [before], however I wish to get behind them. That’s what I like doing; it excites me, and it actually makes me completely happy. I like shining the sunshine on different individuals or serving to to try this.”

Through her Blossom Movies, Kidman has produced tasks together with Massive Little Lies, 9 Good Strangers, The Undoing, Love & Demise, Particular Ops: Lioness and Expats.

Contained in the tribute occasion, the star elaborated on that need to shine a lightweight on others, telling the group contained in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood: “There’s so many extra thrilling younger administrators and voices which are fully unique and have to be heard, they usually have quite a bit to say. We have to give them an opportunity to say it and to listen to them, and I’m right here, I’m able to roll up my sleeves. I’m right here all the time to help these voices.” Kidman additionally listed the names of all of her earlier administrators and thanked them individually throughout her acceptance speech.

Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, Aaron Sorkin, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Joey King, Mike Myers and husband Keith City have been all available to honor Kidman on the occasion, as she weighed in on receiving a life achievement award at simply 56.

“Once they advised me that Meryl obtained it at across the similar time I used to be like, ‘OK, that’s OK, that’s cool,’” Kidman advised THR. “However on the similar time you simply go, I’ll take no matter you give me as a result of by way of the work, I simply love doing the work.”