Nicole Kidman’s Best Performances – Awardsdaily

Nicole Kidman was fetted final night time on the American Movie Institute. Right here she is, making a grand entrance:

And right here’s Meryl Streep introducing her (courtesy of Clayton Davis) and Graeme O’Neil, who has to supply commentary or else he’ll get a copyright strike. I can’t discover some other footage on-line.

I believed I’d take this chance to speak about what I contemplate to be Nicole Kidman’s greatest performances, and doubtless that doesn’t embody the one she received her Oscar for. It was excellent, after all, however it didn’t embed itself in my coronary heart the way in which a few of her different performances have. So listed below are my prime ten Nicole Kidman performances.

To Die For

Has there ever been a greater position for Nicole than Suzanne Stone?

It’s bittersweet as a result of Hollywood doesn’t make motion pictures like this anymore. They’ll’t and received’t inform uncomfortable truths with out moralizing. The whole lot needs to be as much as code in order that the mistaken individuals aren’t insulted and nobody is offended. However there was a time when filmmakers may inform tales, and To Die For is a good satire. It’s all in regards to the mixture of true crime and movie star, one thing we have been oddly fascinated by within the Nineteen Nineties however that appears so widespread now as to be odd.

It’s based mostly on a real story of a instructor who seduces her college students to kill her husband. An excellent solid, together with Joaquin Phoenix in an early position and Matt Dillon.

Moulin Rouge

This could be Kidman’s most well-known efficiency. There’s a purpose they performed Diamonds are a Woman’s Greatest Buddy when she took the stage on the AFI. How does one even start to explain this efficiency? It’s lovely, romantic, tragic, naughty… It’s the hair, the gown, the voice — unforgettable.

Useless Calm

Early on in Kidman’s profession she performs a badass on a ship. She was younger and simply beginning out, together with her corkscrew curls and her very Aussie accent. The rationale this movie is so watchable is Kidman. Anybody who noticed her had little question she could be a pressure to be reckoned with.

Massive Little Lies

It’s attainable the work on this collection is one of the best performing Kidman has ever carried out, although it’s just a little unusual it comes so late in her very lengthy profession. The whole lot got here collectively for her on this. It was precisely the fitting character at precisely the fitting time. She steals the present.

Far and Away

Okay, so it isn’t the best film, however it’s numerous enjoyable to look at and bear in mind the times of Tom and Nicole. They met on Days of Thunder after which made this movie collectively. It’s additionally a kind of journey epics we don’t see a lot of anymore, even when Kidman later made Australia with Baz.

These are my prime 5 favourite performances of Nicole Kidman’s however she is an actress I’ll watch in something. She’s paid her dues after which some, and could be simply as enjoyable to look at studying the telephone e book as she is enjoying a juicy position.

Like, who wouldn’t watch this?

Or this:

I imply, what can I say. They broke the mould after they made Nicole.

What are your favourite Nicole Kidman performances?

