Nothing Signals Your Season Is Over Quite Like The Dreaded Luka Doncic Stare

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an unbelievable season. Their 56 wins had been essentially the most in a season since they gained 58 in 2003-04, a season that led to a WCF loss. Their protection was unbelievable all yr and Anthony Edwards has exploded as a star.

However make no mistake, their season is over.

Sadly, that is the truth of the 0-3 gap. Certain they will claw again and make it a sequence similar to we noticed the Celtics do final yr after their 0-3 ECF gap, however the 154-0 report is the 154-0 report. It will take one thing by no means earlier than seen in NBA historical past to remain alive, and given the matchup points on this sequence, I do not assume it is loopy to recommend ripping off 4 straight wins is not precisely on the horizon.

Other than the 0-3 gap, there’s one other signal the Wolves season is over. They’ve now been on the receiving finish of the Luka Stare. As soon as that makes an look, NBA historical past has proven us that it is curtains for you

The fantastic thing about these stares is not simply the truth that they’re hilarious and really demoralizing, it is also the truth that they nearly at all times come after Luka Doncic has given you absolute hell for 48 minutes. Final night time’s Sport 3 win was no completely different (with some Kyrie Magic sprinkled in as properly)

When he spends all night time busting your ass after which late within the 4th there’s some type of stoppage or FTs taking place and he begins to stroll over to the opposite crew’s star to unleash that smile/stare, that must be a brutal feeling. As a participant, there’s nothing you are able to do to cease it. As a fan, there’s nothing you are able to do to cease it. It is his signature kiss of demise transfer which I sneaky sort of like. I positive as shit hope to not expertise it subsequent spherical, however as a common transfer? A+.

We have but to see it backfire and age poorly for Luka, which tells me he is selective as to when to make use of it. He waits till it is the ultimate demise blow, which is wise. A transfer like that loses all of the juice in case you hold doing it after which do not truly remove the opponent. However because it stands now, when you see it, it means your basketball season has come to an finish. That is robust.

What makes Luka thrilling is there’s additionally the demon model, which we noticed in Sport 2

so it is not like Luka is a few type of softy. He is a killer. He’ll fuck you up with no matter offensive transfer is required on the time, after which he’ll discuss all of his shit proper in your face. I believe that is partly why I really like the smile/stare transfer as soon as he is aware of he has you cooked. That must be so demoralizing as an opponent, and all you are able to do is simply sit there and take it. Have a look at Ant, Booker, and Harden in these pictures. They’re powerless and their solely transfer is to take it on the chin and prepare for his or her trip.

So to any Wolves followers on the market who’re possibly nonetheless holding on to the tiniest little bit of hope, I get it. I have been there. Something is feasible, it is not over till the fats woman sings, and so forth and so forth. As a basketball fan, I am all in favor of the Wolves discovering a approach to win a sport or two so we do not have to go 500 years with out basketball earlier than the Finals begin.

However successful the sequence? I am sorry. Not solely is NBA historical past not in your aspect, Luka introduced out the season-ending stare. That is simply an excessive amount of for one crew to beat, no matter who it’s.